The Benefits of Splitting Your Long Run for Improved Bone Health and Performance

When it comes to training for a race, the traditional practice of a weekly long run has long been considered essential. However, recent research suggests that this time-honored tradition may not be all it’s cracked up to be. In fact, there is growing evidence that splitting your long run into two shorter runs separated by a few hours of rest could be a more effective strategy for both maintaining bone health and improving performance.

One of the main reasons running long distances can be detrimental to your bones is the consistent stress it places on them. When you load your bones by engaging in weight-bearing activities like running, they adapt and gain mass to handle the load. However, exceeding a certain threshold of stress can actually desensitize your bones, hindering their ability to adapt further.

Studies have shown that after resting for four to eight hours, your bones become re-sensitized to stress again. This suggests that running two shorter distance runs with a recovery period in between could be more beneficial for bone health than one long, continuous run. By allowing your bones to recover and adapt in between runs, you can still cover the same distance while minimizing the negative impact on bone mass.

While the idea of splitting your long run may seem unconventional, there is scientific evidence to support its effectiveness. A study conducted on mice found that three 10-minute runs spread throughout the day yielded similar adaptations as one 30-minute long run. Additionally, ultrarunning champion Camille Herron, known for her numerous world records, only incorporates one or two long runs per month into her training.

So, does this mean you should completely abandon the weekly long run? Not necessarily. Long runs still have their benefits, such as practicing race-day fueling and preparation. However, the key is to avoid doing them back-to-back or every week. Instead, consider incorporating shorter, more frequent runs to give your bones ample time to recover and adapt.

Remember that running is highly individual, and what works for one runner may not work for another. If you’re experiencing fatigue, burnout, or frequent injuries, it might be worth considering a new approach. By prioritizing bone health and tailoring your training to your body’s needs, you can improve performance and reduce the risk of overuse injuries.

FAQ

1. Is running long distances bad for bone health?

Engaging in long-distance running can place significant stress on your bones, which may lead to desensitization and hinder their ability to adapt further. However, splitting your long run into shorter runs with recovery periods in between can help maintain bone health while still covering the same distance.

2. Is splitting the long run strategy supported by scientific research?

Yes, there is scientific evidence supporting the effectiveness of splitting the long run. Studies conducted on mice have shown that shorter runs spread throughout the day can yield similar adaptations as one continuous long run. Additionally, accomplished runner Camille Herron’s training approach, which incorporates fewer long runs, provides real-world evidence of its benefits.

3. Should I completely eliminate the weekly long run from my training?

While it’s not necessary to completely eliminate the weekly long run, it’s beneficial to avoid doing them back-to-back or every week. Incorporating shorter, more frequent runs with adequate recovery time can be a more effective strategy for maintaining bone health and reducing the risk of overuse injuries.

4. How can I still reap the benefits of long runs?

Long runs are valuable for practicing fueling and race-day preparation. Instead of doing them every week, consider including a few in your training plan while ensuring sufficient recovery time in between. This way, you can still derive the benefits of long runs while minimizing the potential negative impact on your bones.

5. Is running highly individual?

Yes, running is highly individual, and what works for one runner may not work for another. It’s important to listen to your body, monitor your performance and recovery, and adjust your training accordingly. If you’re experiencing fatigue, burnout, or recurring injuries, it might be worth exploring alternative training approaches, such as splitting your long run.