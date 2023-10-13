Kaupunkielämä

Uusien teknologioiden ja tekoälyn voiman paljastaminen

tiede

Valmistaudu 14. lokakuuta tapahtuvaan osittaiseen auringonpimennykseen

ByVicky Stavropoulou

Lokakuu 13, 2023
Valmistaudu 14. lokakuuta tapahtuvaan osittaiseen auringonpimennykseen

On Saturday, October 14, a significant portion of the United States will have the opportunity to witness a partial solar eclipse. Depending on location, the moon will cover up to 90 percent of the sun, creating a stunning display. However, unlike typical partial solar eclipses, this particular event will feature a “ring of fire” for some viewers.

The areas that will not experience the partial solar eclipse include Alaska and the southernmost point of South America. For those in the viewing path, they will witness an annular solar eclipse, characterized by a halo of sunlight surrounding the moon.

Alex Lockwood, NASA’s Science Mission Directorate’s strategic content and integration lead, stated during a press conference that more than 65 million people reside within the annularity path. An additional 68 million people live within 200 miles of the path, meaning that a significant number of individuals will have the opportunity to view the eclipse.

If you are interested in watching the eclipse, Timeanddate.com provides a schedule of viewing hours for each location. This upcoming event will be the first annular solar eclipse to traverse the United States since May 20, 2012.

It’s crucial to protect your eyes while viewing the eclipse. NASA advises wearing protective solar viewing glasses throughout the entire event. Kelly Korreck, the eclipse program manager at NASA headquarters, stressed the importance of using ISO-certified glasses to ensure safety. Many vendors listed on the American Astronomical Society’s safe solar filter and viewer providers still have supplies available.

In addition to directly viewing the eclipse, there are indirect methods you can use to observe this natural phenomenon. For example, you could reflect sunlight onto a nearby wall or floor using a disco ball, create a pinhole eclipse viewer out of household materials, or project the eclipse’s shadow through a kitchen colander.

If you are unable to witness the event in person, NASA will be streaming the eclipse live online. The livestream will take place from Albuquerque, New Mexico, and Kerrville, Texas, from 11:30 a.m. to 1:15 p.m. EDT.

Lähteet:

  • Timeanddate.com
  • NASA

By Vicky Stavropoulou

Related Post

tiede

Rengaspimennykseen valmistautuminen: Pidä silmäsi tiellä

Lokakuu 14, 2023 Gabriel Botha
tiede

Merkuriuksen kutistuminen jatkuu uuden tutkimuksen mukaan

Lokakuu 14, 2023 Robert Andrew
tiede

Elämä avaruuden jälkeen: Maan painovoimaan sopeutumisen haasteet

Lokakuu 14, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou

Missasit

tiede

Rengaspimennykseen valmistautuminen: Pidä silmäsi tiellä

Lokakuu 14, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Kommentit
tiede

Merkuriuksen kutistuminen jatkuu uuden tutkimuksen mukaan

Lokakuu 14, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Kommentit
tiede

Elämä avaruuden jälkeen: Maan painovoimaan sopeutumisen haasteet

Lokakuu 14, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Kommentit
tiede

Piilotettu maanalainen valtameri voi olla vastuussa "hidastetuista" maanjäristyksistä

Lokakuu 14, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Kommentit