Kaupunkielämä

Uusien teknologioiden ja tekoälyn voiman paljastaminen

tiede

ISRO-tutkijat, jotka työskentelevät Chandrayaan-3:n Landerin ja Roverin elvyttämiseksi

ByRobert Andrew

Syyskuu 21, 2023
ISRO-tutkijat, jotka työskentelevät Chandrayaan-3:n Landerin ja Roverin elvyttämiseksi

ISRO scientists are working diligently to revive the Vikram lander and Pragyan rover of Chandrayaan-3 after a 15-day slumber. The team will attempt to perform a “reboot” of the modules on September 21 and 22 during the lunar dawn. By orienting the solar panels to receive sunlight at dawn and leaving the batteries charged, there is hope that the equipment will come back to life once the sun rises.

ISRO Chairman S Somanath expressed optimism, stating, “We can only hope to see the equipment back to life on September 22.” If successful, the instruments on board Vikram and Pragyan could survive the extreme low temperatures of lunar night and continue collecting data for an additional 14 days.

In the best-case scenario, the lander and rover will be commanded to bring the systems back to life, allowing the rover to resume movement on the lunar surface and the equipment on the lander to collect data once again.

This effort is seen as an opportunity to extend the mission’s success further and gather more valuable information from the lunar surface. The scientists at ISRO are working tirelessly to ensure the revival of the instruments, which could significantly contribute to our understanding of the moon.

Lähteet:
– ISRO Chairman S Somanath
– ISRO officials

By Robert Andrew

Related Post

tiede

Kansainvälisen avaruusaseman tulevaisuus: NASA suunnittelee ohjattua deorbittia

Syyskuu 22, 2023 Robert Andrew
tiede

ISRO valmistautuu elvyttämään viestintää Chandrayaan-3 Landerin kanssa

Syyskuu 22, 2023 Gabriel Botha
tiede

Isro odottaa signaalin vahvistusta Vikram Landerilta, kun auringonvalo palaa kuun etelänavalle

Syyskuu 22, 2023 Robert Andrew

Missasit

tiede

Kansainvälisen avaruusaseman tulevaisuus: NASA suunnittelee ohjattua deorbittia

Syyskuu 22, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Kommentit
tiede

ISRO valmistautuu elvyttämään viestintää Chandrayaan-3 Landerin kanssa

Syyskuu 22, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Kommentit
tiede

Isro odottaa signaalin vahvistusta Vikram Landerilta, kun auringonvalo palaa kuun etelänavalle

Syyskuu 22, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Kommentit
tiede

Tähtitieteilijät havaitsivat hiilidioksidia Jupiterin kuussa Europassa, mikä viittaa potentiaaliseen asumiseen

Syyskuu 22, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Kommentit