Unlocking the Potential of Quasicrystals: DNA-Encoded Nanoparticles Create New Possibilities

A groundbreaking study conducted by a team of nanoengineers has unveiled a remarkable achievement in the realm of nanoscience. By harnessing the power of DNA, these scientists successfully synthesized a quasicrystal—a unique form of crystal structure with non-repeating patterns—from nanoparticles. This breakthrough opens up exciting possibilities for the design and development of advanced materials and cutting-edge nanotechnology applications.

Quasicrystals distinguish themselves from ordinary crystals due to their intricate patterns that lack repetitive symmetry. The exceptional properties exhibited by quasicrystals include electric conductivity without resistance, unique light and heat absorption capabilities, and surfaces with extraordinary hardness or slipperiness. To date, the deliberate creation of colloidal quasicrystals has posed a significant challenge, but this study establishes DNA-encoded nanoparticles as a promising avenue for the production of these complex structures.

The research team focused their efforts on bipyramidal shapes, which consist of two pyramids fused at their bases. Leveraging the programmability of DNA, the team encoded specific strands to facilitate the assembly of particles into a quasicrystal framework. Previous studies by Yein Lim and Sangmin Lee, doctoral students in chemical engineering at the University of Michigan, had demonstrated that when bipyramids with varying side numbers were utilized, decahedra—10-sided pentagonal bipyramids—could form a quasicrystal under particular conditions and proportions.

By combining theoretical modeling with experimental techniques, the team successfully synthesized a quasicrystal using decahedron particles. Verification of their achievement was obtained through electron microscope imaging, which confirmed the presence of the expected structure. What makes this particular quasicrystal intriguing is its arrangement of rosettes in concentric circles, with 10-sided shapes in the 2D layers exhibiting 12-fold symmetry and stacking at regular intervals. Unlike conventional axial quasicrystals, this novel quasicrystal displays a variation in tiling patterns from one layer to the next, imparting a sense of controlled chaos that enhances its stability.

This significant milestone not only advances our understanding of nanoscale structures but also sets the stage for the development of pioneering materials and the exploration of innovative nanotechnology applications. As researchers continue to harness the power of DNA and other novel approaches, the potential for unlocking the extraordinary properties of quasicrystals becomes ever more tantalizing.

UKK

What are quasicrystals?

Quasicrystals are a type of crystal structure characterized by non-repeating patterns. Unlike ordinary crystals, they exhibit unique properties, including resistance-free electric conductivity and distinct light and heat absorption capabilities.

How was the quasicrystal created in this study?

In this study, nanoengineers used DNA-encoded nanoparticles to assemble into a quasicrystal structure. By programming the DNA strands to recognize one another, the particles were directed to come together and form the desired complex arrangement.

What makes this quasicrystal unique?

The synthesized quasicrystal showcases concentric circles of rosettes, comprising 10-sided shapes with 12-fold symmetry. Unlike most axial quasicrystals, the tiling pattern of its layers varies, incorporating a controlled level of chaos that enhances its stability.

What implications does this study have?

The successful creation of a quasicrystal using DNA-encoded nanoparticles opens up new avenues for designing advanced nanoscale structures and exploring innovative applications in nanotechnology and materials science. This breakthrough contributes to our understanding of quasicrystals and paves the way for further groundbreaking research in this field.