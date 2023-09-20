Tutkijat löytävät geenin, joka edistää juurikarvojen kasvua

Researchers at Washington State University have identified a gene called ‘BUZZ’ that plays a crucial role in the growth of root hairs in plants. Root hairs, which develop differently from other plant cell types, are important for nutrient uptake and water absorption. The study also suggests that the gene may be involved in how plants locate and utilize nitrates, a vital source of nitrogen for plant growth.

The development of root hairs occurs in two stages: cell-fate determination and growth. Epidermal cells can either become typical epidermal cells or differentiate into root hair cells. During development, a bulge forms on the typically parenchymatous epidermal cell, which later extends through tip growth. Once the tip growth reaches a steady rate, the rest of the epidermal cell stops growing.

The researchers found that the BUZZ gene regulates both the rate of root growth and lateral root initiation in response to the concentration of nitrates in the surrounding soil. They discovered that the gene is expressed at low levels and has never been documented before, making it challenging to find. However, understanding how plants control nitrate uptake and signaling is crucial for improving nitrogen use efficiency in agriculture and the overall nitrogen cycle.

The BUZZ gene is turned up in response to nitrate, urea, and ammonia, allowing roots to locate nitrogen in the soil. Even when nitrate supply is plentiful, loss of the gene leads to a foraging root phenotype. This sensitive and tightly regulated response indicates the significance of the BUZZ gene in the plant’s ability to find and use nitrate efficiently.

Identifying the gene in a model grass species like Brachypodium distachyon could have significant implications for agricultural products such as wheat, rice, corn, and barley. These crops are essential for global food production, and improving their ability to acquire and use nitrate could have a substantial impact.

With the discovery of the BUZZ gene and its role in root hair growth and nutrient uptake, scientists are now exploring how plants use this gene to modulate nitrate and root system development. The findings provide valuable insights into the mechanisms underlying plant growth and hold potential for improving agricultural practices and sustainability.

Thiel A. Lehman, Miguel A. Rosas, Rhoda A. T. Brew-Appiah et al. BUZZ: an essential gene for postinitiation root hair growth and a mediator of root architecture in Brachypodium distachyon. New Phytologist. DOI: 10.1111/nph.19079

– Washington State University researchers discover plant gene for root-hair growth, nutrient uptake (WSU Insider)

