Neutronitähtien törmäykset: kosminen uhka vai liioiteltu huoli?

Scientists have recently conducted research to determine the potential effects of a neutron star collision near Earth. While the study suggests that such collisions, known as kilonovas, could have catastrophic consequences for humanity, there’s no need to panic just yet. Let’s delve into the details.

Neutron star collisions are considered to be the most violent and powerful events in the known universe. These collisions generate bursts of gamma rays and cosmic rays, while also producing elements heavier than lead, such as gold and platinum. Additionally, they send gravitational waves rippling through space, which can be detected on Earth.

The study’s team leader, Haille Perkins, and her colleagues found that if a neutron star merger occurred within approximately 36 light-years of Earth, the resulting radiation could potentially lead to an extinction-level event. The gamma rays emitted from the merger could destroy Earth’s ozone layer, exposing the planet to lethal doses of ultraviolet radiation from the sun.

However, before jumping to conclusions, it’s important to note that the lethal effects of neutron star collisions have a relatively narrow range. Direct exposure to the gamma rays requires a “direct hit” from a jet emitted by the collision. Moreover, the damaging impact of the gamma-ray cocoon, which affects the ozone layer, extends to a range of only about 13 light-years.

Apart from gamma rays, there are also X-ray emissions called the X-ray afterglow, which could potentially ionize the ozone layer. However, the Earth would need to be within a distance of approximately 16.3 light-years from the afterglow for this to pose a significant risk.

The most dangerous factor identified in the study is the highly energetic charged particles, known as cosmic rays, that spread away from the collision in an expanding bubble. If these cosmic rays were to strike Earth, they would strip the ozone layer, leaving the planet vulnerable to ultraviolet radiation for thousands of years.

Despite these potential threats, neutron star mergers are extremely rare events. Perkins emphasizes that other occurrences like solar flares, asteroid impacts, and supernova explosions are more common and pose a greater risk to Earth. In fact, scientists have only found one potential kilonova progenitor system in the Milky Way thus far.

While the research highlights the potential dangers of neutron star collisions, it is crucial to remember that the specific distance of safety and the most dangerous components are still uncertain. So, for now, there’s no need to lose sleep over the possibility of a neutron star collision bringing an end to life on Earth.

