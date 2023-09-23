Kaupunkielämä

OSIRIS-REx: NASAn tehtävä asteroidi Bennulle

Syyskuu 23, 2023
In a historic feat, the OSIRIS-REx spacecraft set off on September 8, 2016, with the ambitious aim of becoming NASA’s first mission to retrieve a sample from a near-Earth asteroid and bring it back to Earth. The asteroid targeted for this mission is named Bennu, and OSIRIS-REx’s journey has captivated the scientific community and space enthusiasts worldwide.

OSIRIS-REx is an acronym for Origins, Spectral Interpretation, Resource Identification, Security, Regolith Explorer. This compact spacecraft is equipped with sophisticated instruments to study the surface of Bennu and collect precious samples of regolith, the loose material that covers asteroids.

What makes this mission particularly thrilling is the potential for groundbreaking discoveries. Asteroids like Bennu are considered remnants from the early solar system and could provide invaluable insights into the origins of life on Earth and the formation of our solar system. By studying samples from Bennu, scientists hope to gain a clearer understanding of the organic compounds and water present on the asteroid, which could shed light on the possibility of extraterrestrial life.

To collect the desired sample, OSIRIS-REx utilizes a robotic arm called the Touch-And-Go Sample Acquisition Mechanism (TAGSAM). This arm will make contact with Bennu’s surface and release a burst of nitrogen gas, causing regolith particles to be stirred up and captured in a sample container.

Once the sample is secured, OSIRIS-REx will embark on its return journey to Earth. The spacecraft is expected to arrive back in September 2023, delivering the precious cargo for further analysis and study. Scientists and researchers will eagerly await the arrival of the sample, hoping that it holds answers to some of the most profound questions about our universe.

