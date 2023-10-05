Koe osittaisen kuunpimennyksen kauneus verkossa

On October 28, 2023, the Moon will treat us to a captivating show with a partial lunar eclipse. While it may not be a total eclipse, it promises to be a sight worth watching. Thanks to the Virtual Telescope Project, you can witness this natural phenomenon live and online, all the way from Italy.

The Virtual Telescope Project will be sharing live images of the partial lunar eclipse from both Rome and their facility in Manciano, Tuscany Maremma, Italy. This free online session is scheduled to begin at 18:00 UT on October 28, 2023.

The beauty of the Moon as it passes through the Earth’s shadow will be showcased through this unique online experience. Even though you may not be able to witness it in person, the Virtual Telescope Project allows you to be a part of this celestial event from the comfort of your own home.

Donations towards the Virtual Telescope Project are greatly appreciated. By supporting this project, you not only contribute to the promotion of scientific knowledge and astronomical discoveries, but you will also receive a special limited edition set of images featuring the stunning comet C/2020 F3 Neowise above Rome, along with images of potentially hazardous asteroids, space stations, and much more.

Don’t miss out on this opportunity to witness the beauty of a partial lunar eclipse. Join the Virtual Telescope Project online on October 28, 2023, and immerse yourself in the wonders of the universe.

Määritelmät:

– Partial Lunar Eclipse: A lunar eclipse occurs when the Earth comes between the Sun and the Moon, casting a shadow on the Moon. A partial lunar eclipse is when only a portion of the Moon is covered by the Earth’s shadow.

Lähteet:

– Virtual Telescope Project