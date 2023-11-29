New Catalog Reveals 294 Gamma-Ray-Emitting Pulsars, Expanding Our Understanding of the Universe

NASA’s Fermi Gamma-ray Space Telescope, in collaboration with an international team of astronomers, has released a groundbreaking catalog that showcases 294 gamma-ray-emitting pulsars, with an additional 34 awaiting confirmation, according to a report by NASA. This discovery represents a remarkable 27-fold increase in the known pulsar count before Fermi’s mission launch in 2008.

Pulsars, which are a type of neutron star, are remnants of massive suns that have exploded as supernovae. Despite their small size, these city-sized objects possess immense mass, making them a fascinating subject for astronomers to study. The comprehensive catalog, published in The Astrophysical Journal Supplement, is the result of a collaborative effort by 170 scientists from around the world.

The catalog not only provides extensive information on known gamma-ray pulsars, but it also serves as a catalyst for new avenues of exploration. This discovery demonstrates the pivotal role that Fermi’s telescope has played in expanding our understanding of celestial phenomena.

Gamma-ray pulsars emit narrow beams of energy that rotate like a lighthouse. When these beams intersect with Earth, astronomers detect pulses of emission. Fermi’s Large Area Telescope excels in detecting gamma rays, which have energy levels billions of times higher than visible light.

Interestingly, only about 10% of the known pulsars have been observed to pulse in gamma rays, making Fermi’s discovery even more significant. The catalog includes a diverse range of pulsars, including millisecond pulsars (MSPs) such as J1824-2452A, which spins around 328 times per second despite its age of approximately 30 million years.

The catalog also explores binary systems involving pulsars, shedding light on the age-spin paradox. Pulsars in close proximity to normal stars can pull matter from their companions, potentially accelerating their spin. “Spider” systems, known as redbacks or black widows, provide valuable insights into the complex dynamics of pulsar interactions with their companions.

One particularly noteworthy pulsar in the catalog is J1555-2908, a black widow pulsar that may have captured a passing planet in its gravitational web. Additionally, transitional pulsars like J1023+0038 exhibit erratic gas streams, forming disks around the neutron star and causing fluctuations in optical light, X-rays, and gamma rays.

Fermi’s discoveries extend beyond our galaxy. In 2015, the telescope found the first gamma-ray pulsar in the neighboring Large Magellanic Cloud. In 2021, astronomers unveiled a giant gamma-ray flare from a magnetar, a different type of neutron star, located in the Sculptor galaxy, approximately 11.4 million light-years away.

As Fermi continues to be at the forefront of space exploration, this latest catalog highlights its enduring impact, providing astronomers with valuable insights into the dynamic and enigmatic realm of pulsars and neutron stars.

FAQ

What is Fermi Gamma-ray Space Telescope?

The Fermi Gamma-ray Space Telescope is a NASA observatory designed to study high-energy gamma-ray emissions from celestial sources.

Mitä ovat pulsarit?

Pulsars are highly magnetized, rotating neutron stars that emit beams of radiation that can be detected as pulses of emission.

What is gamma-ray astronomy?

Gamma-ray astronomy is the branch of astronomy that studies the universe using gamma rays, which are the highest-energy form of electromagnetic radiation.

Why are gamma-ray pulsars significant?

Gamma-ray pulsars provide unique insights into the extreme physics and dynamics of neutron stars. Only a small fraction of known pulsars have been observed to emit gamma rays, making their study particularly intriguing.

What is a millisecond pulsar?

A millisecond pulsar is a rapidly rotating neutron star that completes multiple rotations per second. They are thought to be the result of mass transfer from a companion star, which increases their spin rate.

(Source: NASA – https://www.nasa.gov/mission_pages/GLAST/main/miss_overview.html)