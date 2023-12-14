Iso-Britanniasta löydetty jättiläinen esihistoriallinen meripeto

A remarkable discovery has been made by a team of fossil hunters in the UK. They have unearthed the massive skull of a prehistoric sea predator known as a pliosaur. This marine reptile lived in the ocean approximately 150 million years ago.

Paleontologist Steve Etches, who was part of the team, described the skull as one of the best-preserved ever found. The lower jaw and upper skull are still attached, giving us a glimpse into how these creatures looked in life.

The pliosaur was an enormous creature, capable of reaching lengths of up to 39 feet. It had a distinctive tear-shaped body and four flipper-like limbs that allowed it to move quickly through the water. With lungs for breathing air and a powerful jaw filled with serrated teeth, the pliosaur was a formidable predator. Some scientists even compare it to the tyrannosaurus rex of the sea.

One fascinating aspect of the pliosaur is its incredibly strong bite force. University of Bristol paleobiologist Emily Rayfield estimates that the pliosaur’s bite force was around 33,000 newtons, similar to that of a tyrannosaurus rex. In comparison, humans only have a bite force of 700 newtons.

Contrary to popular belief, the pliosaur was not a dinosaur but a reptile. It relied on other reptiles for its food, such as its cousin, the plesiosaur, and the dolphin-like ichthyosaur. It may have even engaged in cannibalism, feeding on other pliosaurs.

The discovery of this pliosaur skull took place near Kimmeridge Bay on the Jurassic Coast in southern England. Due to the fragile nature of the remains, the excavation had to be carried out on ropes high above the beach. The process of unearthing the skull will be featured in a special program with renowned naturalist David Attenborough, airing on BBC One on New Year’s Day.

This incredible find provides us with valuable insights into the ancient marine world and the fascinating creatures that once roamed our oceans. It serves as a reminder of the incredible diversity that existed millions of years ago and how much there is still left to discover.