Cadman-jäätikkö Etelämantereella kutistuu 8 kilometriä hieman yli kahdessa vuodessa

Satellite images have shown that Cadman Glacier on the west Antarctic Peninsula has undergone a significant shift, retreating eight kilometers in a period of just two and a half years. These findings were revealed in a study led by glaciologist Benjamin Wallis from the University of Leeds, who utilized satellite data to monitor the glacier.

The collapse of the ice shelf at the end of the glacier has contributed to its retreat. The researchers found that warmer ocean conditions surrounding the glacier caused the ice shelf to thin and become ungrounded. If the ice shelf had remained intact, it would have slowed down the glacier’s movement towards the sea. Instead, the glacier’s flow speed doubled, resulting in a greater discharge of ice into the ocean through iceberg calving.

“The speed at which Cadman went from being a stable glacier to one experiencing significant ice loss was surprising,” expressed Wallis, highlighting the rapid deterioration observed. The neighboring glaciers, however, have not been as significantly affected. Wallis pointed to the unique response of these glaciers, offering valuable insights into the potential impacts of climate change in the polar region.

The Cadman Glacier is now in a state of “substantial dynamic imbalance,” with the ice elevation decreasing at a rate of approximately 20 meters per year. The researchers estimated that around 2.16 billion tonnes of ice are being drained into the ocean annually.

To reach these conclusions, the scientists integrated data from nine satellite missions spanning three decades, along with in-situ oceanographic measurements. This long-term monitoring is crucial for understanding and predicting the effects of climate change.

The study, titled “Ocean warming drives rapid dynamic activation of marine-terminating glacier on the west Antarctic Peninsula,” was published in the scientific journal Nature Communications on November 28.

While some neighboring glaciers have remained stable due to the presence of subsea ridges deflecting warmer water channels, the researchers warned that rising ocean temperatures could jeopardize the protective capacity of these ridges. The instability of Cadman Glacier provides further evidence of the vulnerability of Antarctic glaciers to rapid changes and significant ice loss.

FAQ:

Q: How much did Cadman Glacier retreat in just over 2 years?

A: Cadman Glacier retreated eight kilometers.

Q: What caused the collapse of the ice shelf?

A: Warmer ocean conditions caused the ice shelf to thin and become ungrounded.

Q: How much ice is draining into the ocean annually?

A: Approximately 2.16 billion tonnes of ice are draining into the ocean each year.

K: Miten tutkimus suoritettiin?

A: The study utilized satellite data from nine missions and in-situ oceanographic measurements.

Q: What is the title of the study?

A: The study is titled “Ocean warming drives rapid dynamic activation of marine-terminating glacier on the west Antarctic Peninsula” and was published in Nature Communications.

Q: What potential threat do rising ocean temperatures pose?

A: Rising ocean temperatures could compromise the protective capacity of subsea ridges, potentially impacting neighboring glaciers.