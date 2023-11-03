Fortnite players worldwide are about to embark on a thrilling new adventure as they immerse themselves in the vivid realm of Indus, the first-ever made-in-India battle royale game. Developed by the Pune-based studio SuperGaming, Indus takes inspiration from Indian civilization, offering players a cross-platform experience like no other.

Indus in Fortnite is not simply a port but a unique standalone experience meticulously designed exclusively for macOS and PC users. Players can expect to indulge in the full Indus gameplay, featuring the captivating win condition focused on the powerful resource known as Cosmium. Securing this resource on the map becomes the key to victory, opening up exciting strategies and intense gameplay.

While an official release date for Indus in Fortnite has not yet been disclosed, gaming enthusiasts can anticipate an Android closed beta launch of the standalone Indus battle royale during the festive season. The game is already open for pre-registration on the Play Store and has amassed an astonishing 5 million pre-registrations.

An intriguing aspect to highlight is that the Indus content for Fortnite was developed by a remarkable two-woman team within an impressive timeframe of just 27 days. Despite lacking prior experience in game development, they successfully leveraged Epic Games’ Unreal Editor for Fortnite (UEFN) to create a captivating and immersive experience. This integration serves as a testing ground for SuperGaming to gather valuable feedback from external audiences, enabling them to refine the gaming experience in preparation for the official launch of Indus.

Indus Battle Royale Mobile stands as one of the most highly anticipated “made-in-India” games, serving a fusion of futuristic elements with the backdrop of the ancient Indus Valley. By seamlessly blending the past and the future, Indus introduces characters like Rana, Sir Taj, Arya, and Adya—inspired by the Yaksha race and known as mythwalkers within the Indus world. Explore the game’s captivating map, Virlok, which offers a cutting-edge portrayal of India, while equipping yourself with an array of futuristic weaponry, including the powerful Vantage sniper rifle, A27 Locust, and SFR-4 high-damage output rifle. Indus is compatible with a wide range of Android and iOS smartphones, inviting players to personalize their experience through exciting in-app purchases.

Get ready to embark on a thrilling journey as you join the global Fortnite community in exploring the extraordinary world of Indus. Stay tuned for more updates and prepare for a gaming experience like never before.

پرسش و پاسخ

1. What platforms will Indus be available on?

Indus will be available on macOS, PC, Android, and iOS platforms.

