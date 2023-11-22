مالک اصلی Walmart کیست؟

In the world of retail, Walmart stands as a behemoth, with its vast network of stores and online presence. But have you ever wondered who holds the reins of this retail giant? The primary owner of Walmart is the Walton family, one of the wealthiest families in the world.

The Walton family, led by the late Sam Walton, founded Walmart in 1962. Today, the family’s ownership is spread across several members, including Sam Walton’s three children: Rob, Jim, and Alice. The family’s ownership is primarily through their holdings in Walton Enterprises, a family-owned company that manages their wealth and controls the majority of Walmart’s shares.

Walmart is a publicly traded company, meaning that shares of the company are available for purchase on the stock market. However, the Walton family’s ownership of Walmart is significant, with their combined stake estimated to be around 50% of the company’s shares. This makes them the largest shareholders and gives them considerable influence over the company’s direction and decision-making.

پرسش و پاسخ:

س: خانواده والتون چگونه ثروت خود را جمع آوری کردند؟

A: The Walton family’s wealth primarily comes from their ownership of Walmart. As the company grew and expanded, so did their fortune. Walmart’s success allowed the family to accumulate significant wealth over the years.

س: آیا سهامداران عمده دیگری در والمارت وجود دارد؟

A: While the Walton family holds the majority of Walmart’s shares, there are other institutional and individual shareholders who own smaller portions of the company. These include mutual funds, pension funds, and individual investors.

Q: Does the Walton family have any involvement in Walmart’s operations?

A: While the Walton family does not have direct involvement in day-to-day operations, they do play a significant role in shaping the company’s long-term strategy and decision-making through their ownership and influence as major shareholders.

س: مالکیت خانواده والتون چگونه بر والمارت تأثیر می گذارد؟

A: The Walton family’s ownership gives them considerable influence over Walmart’s policies, strategies, and overall direction. Their long-term vision for the company and their commitment to its success have played a crucial role in shaping Walmart into the retail giant it is today.

In conclusion, the primary owner of Walmart is the Walton family, who collectively hold a significant stake in the company. Their ownership and influence have been instrumental in Walmart’s growth and success over the years.