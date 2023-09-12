زندگی شهری

رونمایی از فناوری های جدید و قدرت هوش مصنوعی

رسانه

در به‌روزرسانی نرم‌افزار آی‌او‌اس 17 در آینده چه انتظاری داریم

Byرابرت اندرو

سپتامبر 12، 2023
در به‌روزرسانی نرم‌افزار آی‌او‌اس 17 در آینده چه انتظاری داریم

With the upcoming Apple keynote event ‘Wonderlust’ set to live-stream on Sept. 12, consumers are eagerly awaiting the release of new hardware, including the iPhone 15 series. Along with new devices, Apple always introduces new software for their products. This year, the focus is on the release of iOS 17, which was announced in June at the Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC).

Developers and public beta testers have had the opportunity to try out the new version of iOS for both iPhone and iPad before the general public. So far, there have been eight beta releases for developers and six public beta versions since the limited release. The software has undergone several improvements and bug fixes based on user feedback during the beta testing phase.

As for the official release date, Apple’s website simply states “this fall.” However, no specific release date has been provided as of Sept. 11. It’s safe to assume that the release will be around the same time as the new iPhone 15 series.

Both iOS 17 and iPadOS 17 have been available to members of Apple’s developer program since the WWDC keynote on June 5. Public betas were made available on July 12. Bloomberg’s reporting suggests that both software updates will be released simultaneously.

iOS 17 is expected to bring several new features and improvements to enhance user experience. However, specific details about these features have not been officially disclosed. Users can expect a more refined and intuitive interface, improved performance, advanced privacy features, and perhaps new functionalities that align with Apple’s dedication to user-centric design.

In conclusion, the release of iOS 17 alongside the iPhone 15 series is highly anticipated. Apple’s commitment to quality and continuous improvement is evident from the numerous beta releases and user feedback. As we eagerly await the official release, it is exciting to imagine the enhancements and features that iOS 17 will bring to our beloved Apple devices.

منابع:
– Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) – Apple
– Bloomberg reporting on iOS 17 release

By رابرت اندرو

پست مرتبط

رسانه

ایسر XV242F: مانیتور گیمینگ جدید 540 هرتزی وارد بازار شد

سپتامبر 13، 2023 گابریل بوتا
رسانه

آیفون 15 پرو: قیمت و در دسترس بودن

سپتامبر 13، 2023 رابرت اندرو
رسانه

تیم کوک: رهبر رویایی که اپل را به ارتفاعات جدید می برد

سپتامبر 13، 2023 گابریل بوتا

دلتنگ شدی

پیشرفته

بررسی ویژگی های هیجان انگیز iOS 17 و macOS Sonoma

سپتامبر 13، 2023 ویکی استاوروپولو 0 نظرات
پیشرفته

کدهای بازخرید BGMI برای 13 سپتامبر: دریافت جوایز هیجان انگیز برای Battlegrounds Mobile India

سپتامبر 13، 2023 رابرت اندرو 0 نظرات
رسانه

ایسر XV242F: مانیتور گیمینگ جدید 540 هرتزی وارد بازار شد

سپتامبر 13، 2023 گابریل بوتا 0 نظرات
رسانه

آیفون 15 پرو: قیمت و در دسترس بودن

سپتامبر 13، 2023 رابرت اندرو 0 نظرات