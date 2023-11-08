فولکس واگن گلف R 333: رکوردشکنی هات

In 2022, Volkswagen celebrated the 20th anniversary of the Golf R with a limited edition release. Priced at €59,995, the Golf R 20 Years Edition was an all-wheel-drive hot hatch that captured the attention of enthusiasts. However, VW wasn’t done pushing the boundaries of performance and luxury. Just this year, they reintroduced the Golf R 333, a more powerful and advanced version of its predecessor. With a staggering price tag of €76,410, this model became the most expensive Golf ever produced.

In a stunning display of demand, all 333 units of the Golf R 333 were sold out within a mere eight minutes of availability. While the 20 Years Edition was available in multiple countries, this version was exclusive to German buyers, adding to its status as a highly sought-after vehicle. Surpassing the Audi RS3 in price, the Golf R 333 even approached the cost of a Porsche 718 Cayman S.

To make the delivery experience truly unforgettable, customers were invited to the Autostadt in Wolfsburg, where over 20 identically spec’d Golf R 333s awaited them. These vehicles featured the distinctive Lime Yellow Metallic paint, 19-inch Estoril black wheels, an Akrapovič quad exhaust, and a DSG gearbox. Under the hood, a turbocharged 2.0-liter gasoline engine delivered an impressive 328 horsepower and 309 lb-ft of torque, propelling the car from 0 to 62 mph in just 4.6 seconds.

For car enthusiasts, the Autostadt is a destination of significance. Situated next to the Volkswagen factory in Wolfsburg, it serves as a visitor attraction similar to the renowned BMW Welt. In collaboration with the Autostadt, Volkswagen will soon host the GTI Meeting from July 26-28 next year. This event will follow in the footsteps of the defunct Wörthersee GTI, which had been held since 1982 but was relocated due to the decision of the local municipality Maria Wörth.

As Volkswagen plans a mid-cycle facelift for the Golf R in 2024, there is still excitement ahead for enthusiasts. The potential for future ultra-expensive special editions leaves us wondering if VW will one day set the price of a Golf at a staggering €100,000. However, with the ninth-generation Golf set to be an EV in 2028, the days of the high-performance Golf R variant equipped with an internal combustion engine may be numbered. Don’t miss your chance to experience the thrill of the Golf R while you still can.

پاسخ به برخی سوالات مهم

