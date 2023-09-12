زندگی شهری

رونمایی از فناوری های جدید و قدرت هوش مصنوعی

رسانه

آیا جهان واقعاً کوچک است؟

Byمامفو برشا

سپتامبر 12، 2023
آیا جهان واقعاً کوچک است؟

A new study published on the arXiv preprint server challenges the belief that the universe is much larger than what we can observe. While most cosmologists argue that the observable universe is just a small part of an unimaginably vast creation, this paper suggests that the observable universe is mostly all there is.

One reason why cosmologists believe the universe is large is the distribution of galaxy clusters. If the universe didn’t extend beyond what we can see, galaxies would cluster towards our region without any asymmetry. However, the fact that galaxies cluster at a similar scale throughout the visible universe indicates that the observable universe is homogeneous and isotropic.

Another point to consider is that spacetime is flat. If it weren’t, our view of distant galaxies would be distorted. However, based on our observations, the flatness of spacetime implies that the universe is at least 400 times larger than the observable universe.

The almost perfect uniformity of the cosmic microwave background (CMB) is also significant. Astronomers have proposed that early cosmic inflation, a period of tremendous expansion after the Big Bang, could account for this uniformity. If true, it would suggest that the universe is on the order of 10^26 times larger than what we can observe.

However, string theory enters the picture. Theoretical models in string theory that are compatible with quantum gravity and other important factors often do not involve early cosmic inflation. These models are referred to as being in the “swampland” of theories that aren’t promising.

In this new study, the authors explore higher-dimensional structures within string theory as an alternative to early cosmic inflation. By considering higher-dimensional universes, they suggest that the universe may only be a hundred or a thousand times larger than what we can observe.

While this is a fascinating concept, it is important to note that these are still theoretical models and further research is needed to determine if they accurately describe our universe.

منابع:
– https://arxiv.org/abs/1810.10542
– https://www.nasa.gov/feature/goddard/2019/how-big-is-the-universe

By مامفو برشا

پست مرتبط

رسانه

بررسی وردل: تجزیه و تحلیل پازل وردل 819

سپتامبر 16، 2023 مامفو برشا
رسانه

باکتری های باستانی برای اولین بار بیش از 407 میلیون سال پیش زمین را مستعمره کردند

سپتامبر 16، 2023 ویکی استاوروپولو
رسانه

مقایسه ای از Sonos Beam (Gen 2) و Samsung HW-S60B Soundbars

سپتامبر 16، 2023 ویکی استاوروپولو

دلتنگ شدی

علم

Isro منتظر تایید سیگنال از Vikram Lander با بازگشت نور خورشید به قطب جنوبی قمری است.

سپتامبر 22، 2023 رابرت اندرو 0 نظرات
علم

اخترشناسان دی اکسید کربن را در قمر مشتری اروپا کشف کردند که امکان سکونت پذیری بالقوه را نشان می دهد

سپتامبر 22، 2023 گابریل بوتا 0 نظرات
علم

آژانس فضایی اروپا برای ساخت و پرتاب صورت فلکی ماهواره ای IRIS2

سپتامبر 22، 2023 گابریل بوتا 0 نظرات
علم

کشف شگفت‌انگیز: مواد ماسه‌مانند در سربالایی جریان دارد

سپتامبر 22، 2023 گابریل بوتا 0 نظرات