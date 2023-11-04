In an exciting development, it has been revealed that Samsung’s highly anticipated Galaxy S24 series will not only be powered by Qualcomm chips but will also feature Samsung’s own Exynos processors. This new information comes from a recent conference call with Qualcomm CEO Cristiano Amon, who confirmed that the Galaxy S24 will be released soon and that Qualcomm expects to have a majority market share for the device.

Traditionally, Samsung has used both Qualcomm and Exynos chips for its flagship smartphones, with different regions receiving different processor variants. However, this latest news suggests that both chips will be integrated into the Galaxy S24 and S24+ models. On the other hand, the Galaxy S24 Ultra is expected to exclusively offer Qualcomm’s advanced chipset, but only in select regions.

While this may seem like a significant change, it is worth noting that regional variations in processor choices have been a common practice in previous Galaxy S series releases. For instance, in North America, it is highly likely that all S-series smartphones will feature Qualcomm chipsets, as has been the norm in recent years.

The Galaxy S24 series is rumored to hit the market on January 18th, and there are additional rumors suggesting that the S24 Ultra variant will come with a Titanium Frame, adding a touch of luxury to the flagship device.

Overall, this latest development indicates Samsung’s commitment to offer its customers the best of both worlds by combining the power of Qualcomm’s advanced processors with the reliability and efficiency of its own Exynos chips.

پرسش و پاسخهای متداول

1. Will all Galaxy S24 models feature both Qualcomm and Exynos chips?

No, while the Galaxy S24 and S24+ are expected to include both Qualcomm and Exynos processors, the Ultra variant will likely exclusively offer Qualcomm’s chipset in select regions.

2. When will the Galaxy S24 series be released?

According to rumors, the Galaxy S24 series is set to launch on January 18th.

3. What is the advantage of using both Qualcomm and Exynos chips?

By incorporating both Qualcomm and Exynos processors, Samsung aims to leverage the strengths of both chips, providing a powerful and efficient performance for its users.

4. Will all regions receive the same processor options for the Galaxy S24 series?

It is highly likely that there will be regional variations in processor choices, with North America expected to receive models featuring Qualcomm chips, while other regions may have a mix of Qualcomm and Exynos options.

(Source: The Elec Korea)