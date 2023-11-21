In a groundbreaking move, EDATEC has launched its first industrial product based on the Raspberry Pi 5. This innovative panel PC, available in 7 and 10-inch variants, is specifically designed for industrial applications. Priced at $258, it offers an impressive package that includes a Raspberry Pi 5 with 8GB of RAM, making it a powerful and versatile solution for industrial computing needs.

The panel PC features a high-resolution TFT LCD with LED backlight, providing sharp visuals and vibrant colors. The 7-inch model boasts a resolution of 1024×600, while the larger 10-inch variant offers an even more impressive resolution of 1280×800. Both screens support 10-point multi-touch functionality, allowing for intuitive and precise interaction.

One of the most intriguing features of the EDATEC panel PC is its potential for a triple-monitor setup. By exposing both micro HDMI ports, users can expand their workspace and enhance productivity. This flexibility opens up new possibilities for multi-tasking and multitasking in industrial environments.

While the datasheet hints at the availability of an optional camera, details regarding compatibility remain unknown. Nonetheless, this addition could greatly enhance the panel PC’s functionality, whether it is a USB camera or compatible with official Raspberry Pi cameras.

Designed with durability in mind, the EDATEC panel PC is constructed from sturdy aluminum, ensuring its resilience in harsh industrial settings. The screen’s 6H hardness rating provides added protection against scratches and impacts, increasing its lifespan and reliability.

The Raspberry Pi 5, securely attached to the rear of the screen, offers convenient access to all ports. However, it’s worth noting that there is no GPIO breakout, and the aluminum case appears to passively cool the Raspberry Pi to mitigate potential heating issues.

To cater to different requirements, EDATEC offers two versions of the panel PC on Aliexpress. The $258 model includes the 10-inch screen, a Raspberry Pi 5 with 8GB of RAM, and a 32GB microSD card. Decoding the Aliexpress listing, it seems that no camera is included in this particular variant.

With EDATEC’s Raspberry Pi 5 Panel PC, industrial customers can now enjoy the benefits of this cutting-edge technology. This powerful and feature-rich solution opens up new possibilities in industrial computing, revolutionizing the way businesses operate in various sectors.

سوالات متداول (FAQ)

1. How does the EDATEC Raspberry Pi 5 Panel PC differ from other industrial computers?

The EDATEC panel PC sets itself apart by utilizing the Raspberry Pi 5, offering powerful computing capabilities at an affordable price point. Its compact form factor, versatility, and easy integration with existing systems make it an excellent choice for industrial applications.

2. Can I connect multiple monitors to the EDATEC panel PC?

Yes, the panel PC exposes two micro HDMI ports, allowing for a triple-monitor setup. This feature enhances productivity, enabling users to work across multiple screens simultaneously.

3. Is the EDATEC panel PC compatible with Raspberry Pi cameras?

While the panel PC mentions an optional camera, its compatibility details remain uncertain. It is yet to be clarified whether it is compatible with the official Raspberry Pi cameras or if it supports USB cameras.

4. How is the Raspberry Pi cooled in the EDATEC panel PC?

The EDATEC panel PC is designed with passive cooling in mind. The aluminum case effectively dissipates heat from the Raspberry Pi 5, ensuring optimal performance in industrial environments.

5. What are the available variants of the EDATEC panel PC?

EDATEC offers two variants of the panel PC on Aliexpress: the 7-inch model and the 10-inch model. Each variant offers different screen sizes and resolutions, catering to diverse industrial computing needs.