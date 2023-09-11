زندگی شهری

رونمایی از فناوری های جدید و قدرت هوش مصنوعی

رسانه

یونیزاسیون آب ناشی از تشعشع مرتبط با یون های فلزی حل شده: مطالعه مکانیسم های آسیب را روشن می کند

Byمامفو برشا

سپتامبر 11، 2023
یونیزاسیون آب ناشی از تشعشع مرتبط با یون های فلزی حل شده: مطالعه مکانیسم های آسیب را روشن می کند

A recent international study published in Nature Chemistry has uncovered new insights into the mechanisms underlying radiation damage at the molecular level. The research reveals how extensive, localized water ionization occurs due to ultrafast processes triggered by the core-level ionization of solvated metal ions.

Radiation damage, particularly in biological systems, is primarily driven by the ionization of water molecules and the subsequent formation of radicals and low-energy electrons. Previous theories suggested that radiation damage was predominantly caused by random events along the radiation path, directly ionizing biomolecules. However, this study challenges this view, showing that the initiation of radiation damage is closely linked to solvated metal ions in water.

The research investigated the behavior of Al3+ ions in aqueous solutions after core-level ionization. It was discovered that electronic relaxation in these systems involves two sequential solute-solvent electron transfer-mediated decay processes. These relaxation steps result in the formation of highly reactive species and the ionization of water, creating “hot-spots” of radiation damage.

This study has broad implications, especially in the context of radiation therapy for cancer treatment. Understanding the mechanisms of radiation damage is crucial for optimizing treatment strategies. Additionally, this research could contribute to advancements in repairing DNA molecules and developing more efficient radiation protection measures in various fields.

The study employed advanced experimental techniques, including liquid-jet photoemission spectroscopy, combined with high-level ab initio calculations to confirm the occurrence of these complex processes. It represents a significant step forward in our understanding of radiation damage at the molecular level, highlighting the role of solvated metal ions in initiating these processes.

Overall, this study provides valuable insights into the mechanisms of radiation-induced water ionization and its relationship to solvated metal ions. It expands our understanding of radiation damage and its potential applications in various scientific and medical fields.

Source: Nature Chemistry (DOI: 10.1038/s41557-023-01302-1)

By مامفو برشا

پست مرتبط

رسانه

ایسر XV242F: مانیتور گیمینگ جدید 540 هرتزی وارد بازار شد

سپتامبر 13، 2023 گابریل بوتا
رسانه

آیفون 15 پرو: قیمت و در دسترس بودن

سپتامبر 13، 2023 رابرت اندرو
رسانه

تیم کوک: رهبر رویایی که اپل را به ارتفاعات جدید می برد

سپتامبر 13، 2023 گابریل بوتا

دلتنگ شدی

پیشرفته

بررسی ویژگی های هیجان انگیز iOS 17 و macOS Sonoma

سپتامبر 13، 2023 ویکی استاوروپولو 0 نظرات
پیشرفته

کدهای بازخرید BGMI برای 13 سپتامبر: دریافت جوایز هیجان انگیز برای Battlegrounds Mobile India

سپتامبر 13، 2023 رابرت اندرو 0 نظرات
رسانه

ایسر XV242F: مانیتور گیمینگ جدید 540 هرتزی وارد بازار شد

سپتامبر 13، 2023 گابریل بوتا 0 نظرات
رسانه

آیفون 15 پرو: قیمت و در دسترس بودن

سپتامبر 13، 2023 رابرت اندرو 0 نظرات