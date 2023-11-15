فهرست کاتالوگ بازی های انقلابی پلی استیشن برای ماه نوامبر

November’s PlayStation Game Catalog lineup offers an exciting range of gaming experiences, filled with vehicular mayhem, chaos, fantastical adventure, and more. This month’s selection includes Teardown, Dragon’s Dogma: Dark Arisen, Mobile Suit Gundam: Extreme vs. Maxi Boost On, Dead Island: Riptide Definitive Edition, Superliminal, Eiyuden Chronicle: Rising, Nobunaga’s Ambition: Taishi, Alternate Jake Hunter: Daedalus The Awakening of Golden Jazz, River City Melee Mach!!, Grandia, and Jet Moto.

Teardown, an adrenaline-fueled demolition heist adventure, takes center stage as it launches exclusively for PlayStation Plus Extra and Premium members. Plan the perfect heist using creative problem-solving, brute force, and everything around you in a fully destructible and interactive environment. Create shortcuts by tearing down walls with explosives or vehicles, stack objects, build structures, and use floating objects to your advantage. But be careful not to get caught!

Dragon’s Dogma: Dark Arisen is a critically acclaimed action-RPG that combines exhilarating combat with the freedom to explore the vast open world of Gransys. Choose from nine different vocations and embark on your own adventure with AI companions known as Pawns. Wield devastating skills and magicks to take on legendary monsters or climb onto them for up-close and personal attacks. This ultimate version of Dragon’s Dogma includes all previously released paid DLC.

Mobile Suit Gundam: Extreme vs. Maxi Boost On brings intense 2-on-2 team battle action to PlayStation. Control mobile suits from various Gundam titles in this home console port of the popular arcade game. Play as over 180 suits from 36 arcade titles, with the addition of two never-before-seen suits.

Dead Island: Riptide Definitive Edition presents the Zombie Apocalypse experience of a lifetime. Immerse yourself in this remastered version of the first-person adventure, complete with all previously released DLC. Survive the epic zombie outbreak on the tropical island of Banoi, using visceral melee combat and engaging in true story-based 4-player co-op.

Superliminal challenges players to solve impossible puzzles by thinking outside the box and expecting the unexpected. This first-person puzzle game, based on perspective and optical illusions, features a subdued world, intriguing narration, and truly bizarre elements.

Eiyuden Chronicle: Rising is an action RPG set in the same world as Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred Heroes. Experience fast-paced combat and town-upgrading mechanics as you help a struggling town rebuild after an earthquake. Resolve disputes between adventurers and locals and deepen your bonds with the game’s diverse cast of characters.

Nobunaga’s Ambition: Taishi, a strategy title by Koei Tecmo, allows players to become a Daimyō and govern a clan. Improve your country through civil administration, diplomacy, and military might as you aim for greatness in this historical simulation game.

Alternate Jake Hunter: Daedalus The Awakening of Golden Jazz is a crime thriller visual novel set in New York City. Solve mysteries, interrogate suspects, and uncover the truth behind the death of the protagonist’s grandfather in this thrilling murder mystery.

River City Melee Mach!! brings back the ‘Fight it out!’ part of the Renegade/River City series, known for its success in the late 80s. With 30 teams, 180 characters, and over 250 different special moves, this powered-up version allows four players to compete simultaneously. The simple controls make it easy for friends and family to join in, or you can challenge players from around the world online.

Grandia, a classic PS1 RPG, returns with its groundbreaking strategic battle system. Embark on an epic journey as Justin, a young adventurer, and uncover the mysteries of a lost civilization. Enhanced with up-rendering, rewind, quick save, and custom video filters, this version of Grandia offers an even more immersive experience.

Jet Moto, a next-generation motocross PS1 racer, features 10 intense tracks for thrill-seekers. Take control of a wild air bike capable of jaw-dropping stunts and compete against 20 riders across various terrains. Catch big air over land, sea, ice, and snow in this high-octane racing experience.

With such a diverse and exciting lineup, November’s PlayStation Game Catalog offers something for every gamer. Whether you’re into heist adventures, RPGs, puzzle games, or fast-paced action, there’s a title to suit your taste. Get ready for a month of immersive gaming experiences on your PlayStation console.

پرسش و پاسخ

1. Can I play Teardown if I’m not a PlayStation Plus Extra or Premium member?

No, Teardown is exclusively available for PlayStation Plus Extra and Premium members.

2. Are all DLC included in Dragon’s Dogma: Dark Arisen?

Yes, all previously released paid DLC is included in Dragon’s Dogma: Dark Arisen, making it the ultimate version of the game.

3. How many suits are playable in Mobile Suit Gundam: Extreme vs. Maxi Boost On?

Over 180 suits from 36 titles in the arcade version are playable in Mobile Suit Gundam: Extreme vs. Maxi Boost On, along with two additional suits never seen in the arcade version before.

4. Can I play Dead Island: Riptide Definitive Edition in co-op mode?

Yes, Dead Island: Riptide Definitive Edition offers true story-based 4-player co-op for a thrilling multiplayer experience.

5. What makes Superliminal unique?

Superliminal is a first-person puzzle game that challenges players with impossible puzzles based on perspective and optical illusions. It features a subdued world, intriguing narration, and elements that defy conventional expectations.