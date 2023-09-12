زندگی شهری

رونمایی از فناوری های جدید و قدرت هوش مصنوعی

Wahoo مربی هوشمند Kickr Move و شیفت دوچرخه جدید Kickr را معرفی کرد

Byویکی استاوروپولو

سپتامبر 12، 2023
Wahoo مربی هوشمند Kickr Move و شیفت دوچرخه جدید Kickr را معرفی کرد

Wahoo has unveiled the Kickr Move, an enhanced version of its popular Kickr smart trainer. The Kickr Move features a built-in track that allows for eight inches of fore-aft movement of the bike. This innovation aims to provide a more realistic and engaging indoor cycling experience by simulating the feeling of riding outdoors. Wahoo claims that this movement can also reduce the fatigue typically associated with riding on a fixed trainer.

Priced at £1,399.99/$1,599.99/€1,599.99, the Kickr Move is £300/$300/€300 more expensive than the existing Kickr V6 smart trainer. The Kickr V6 will still be available for purchase alongside the Kickr Move.

In addition to the Kickr Move, Wahoo has also announced the Kickr Bike Shift, a new version of its Kickr Bike indoor smart bike. The Kickr Bike Shift is priced at £2,699.99/$2,999.99/€2,999.99, which is £800/$1,000/€1,000 cheaper than the Kickr Bike V2. However, the Kickr Bike Shift does not have the ability to tilt to simulate gradients and features a modified brake and drivetrain system.

The Kickr Move’s integrated track allows for both fore-aft and side-to-side movement, providing users with a more realistic riding experience. However, this movement restricts the use of certain accessories such as front-wheel riser blocks and smart steering plates. Wahoo has developed an adaptor to enable compatibility with its Kickr Climb accessory, which simulates climbs by raising the front end of the bike in response to virtual gradient changes.

Overall, the Kickr Move and Kickr Bike Shift aim to enhance the indoor cycling experience by offering more realistic movement and a more affordable option for cyclists. These new releases demonstrate Wahoo’s commitment to innovation in the smart trainer and indoor cycling market.

– [Wahoo](https://www.wahoofitness.com/)
– [Cycling Weekly](https://www.cyclingweekly.com/news/product-news/wahoo-kickr-move-ride-feel-anti-fatigue-504168)

