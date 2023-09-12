دنباله دار تازه کشف شده نیشیمورا از نزدیکی زمین عبور می کند

زندگی شهری

A newly discovered comet named Nishimura (C/2023 P1) is set to make its closest flyby of Earth, passing at a distance of approximately 125 million kilometers. The comet was first spotted by amateur astronomer Hideo Nishimura on August 12 using his telescope in Kakegawa City, Japan. Unlike some previous comets, Comet Nishimura has been visible in the pre-dawn sky rather than at night, making it an early-morning observation.

Although it was initially difficult to spot, some early risers have managed to capture images of Comet Nishimura using telescopes. The comet’s brightness is rated at around 4.0 on the magnitude scale, which means it can be seen with the naked eye, even in urban areas. However, due to its proximity to the sun, the comet is challenging to observe, especially from lower latitudes like Canada.

As the days progress, Comet Nishimura will transition from being visible in the early morning to the early evening. It will appear low on the horizon just after sunset. It is recommended to visit TheSkyLive.com to determine the best viewing times for your location.

The comet’s path will take it through the constellations of Leo and Virgo. On Sunday, it will make its closest approach to the sun at a distance of approximately 34 million kilometers, within the orbit of Mercury. The future of the comet is uncertain, as it could either survive for another orbit in approximately 400 years or potentially break apart.

Amateur astronomer Hideo Nishimura has previously discovered two other comets, highlighting the invaluable contributions made by amateur astronomers in the field. Additionally, there is speculation that this comet may be responsible for the creation of a lesser-known meteor shower called the Sigma Hybrids, which is expected to occur from November 22 to January 4, peaking on December 7.

Comet Nishimura offers an exciting opportunity for skywatchers to observe a newly discovered celestial object, albeit with some challenges involved. While it may not be as visually spectacular as previous comets, it provides an opportunity to witness the beauty of our universe and appreciate the contributions made by amateur astronomers in expanding our understanding.

