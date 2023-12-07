کرل پارکر، شهردار منتخب فیلادلفیا، هیئت مشورتی چند بعدی را معرفی کرد

Philadelphia Mayor-elect Cherelle Parker recently introduced her diverse and inclusive “intergovernmental roundtable,” a groundbreaking advisory board consisting of prominent Democrats from local, state, and federal government. The roundtable’s primary objective is to collaborate and tackle key legislative priorities outlined by Parker, including public safety, housing, addiction, workforce development, and cleanliness.

The roundtable, specifically led by West Philadelphia State Sen. Vincent Hughes, promotes a new concept, unprecedented in previous mayoral administrations. Comprising a notable roster of Democratic politicians, such as Pennsylvania’s U.S. senators, three members of Congress, State Speaker of the House Joanna McClinton, and future City Council president Kenyatta Johnson, the roundtable embodies a collective dedication to Parker’s vision for progress.

While emphasizing unity during the announcement, it is crucial to note that many of the lawmakers present at the news conference had endorsed Parker during the highly contested Democratic primary for mayor. Their support comes as no surprise given Parker’s significant backing from elected Democrats.

However, notable omissions from the roundtable were Republicans and members of the Working Families Party, a progressive third party that secured two seats on City Council. Parker, who ran for mayor as a moderate, mentioned her previous positive relationships with Republicans, including State Rep. Martina White, who serves as the House GOP caucus secretary.

Initially, the roundtable also excluded members from the more progressive wing of the city’s Democratic Party. City Councilmember Jamie Gauthier, a West Philadelphia progressive, and State Sen. Nikil Saval, who represents parts of Center City and South Philadelphia, were not included. Both Gauthier and Saval had endorsed another candidate, former City Councilmember Helen Gym, in the mayoral primary. However, after the news conference, Gauthier received a retroactive invitation to join the roundtable, signaling a commitment to inclusivity.

The roundtable members who attended the news conference expressed their support for Parker and pledged to work together to advance her administration’s initiatives. The structured and unprecedented nature of this advisory board showcases Parker’s vision and the collective expertise of key leaders from various levels of government. As State Rep. Donna Bullock highlighted, this collaborative effort demonstrates what effective government looks like when it truly works for the people of Philadelphia.