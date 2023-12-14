پلیس در حال بررسی درگیری و تیراندازی در ایستگاه تازی در مرکز شهر پیتسبورگ

Two individuals were rushed to the hospital following an altercation and shooting at the downtown Pittsburgh Greyhound station. The incident occurred around 6:40 a.m., prompting a response from local police and emergency medical services.

According to Pittsburgh Public Safety, the altercation unfolded on a bus that was entering Pittsburgh. Reports suggest that two men engaged in a heated argument, leading to a dangerous escalation. Fortunately, two agents from the Attorney General’s Office happened to be in the vicinity and witnessed one man threatening the other with a knife, attempting to stab him.

Eyewitnesses report that the altercation spilled into the concourse near the buses, forcing the agents to intervene. Despite repeated requests to drop the weapon, the man brandishing the knife refused to comply, resulting in the agents firing their guns. The suspect sustained gunshot wounds to the stomach and chest.

At the scene, investigators uncovered multiple evidence markers near the buses, indicating the intensity of the altercation. The injured suspect was immediately transported to the hospital in critical condition and underwent surgery. Meanwhile, the other individual involved in the confrontation suffered a head injury and was also taken to the hospital for treatment.

The Pittsburgh police have launched an investigation into the incident, focusing on the events that transpired on the bus preceding the altercation. Officials are working to gather more information to determine the factors that led to this violent episode.

As the investigation continues, the Pittsburgh community remains eager for updates on this unsettling incident.