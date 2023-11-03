Eva Farms: Your Ultimate Luxury Getaway in Gurugram

Escape to the lap of luxury at Eva Farms, the newest farmhouse destination in Gurugram. Tucked away amidst the breathtaking Aravali hills, this expansive 4-acre property offers an unparalleled experience for all kinds of celebrations, whether it’s a wedding, corporate event, birthday party, or reunion.

Experience the perfect blend of nature and convenience at Eva Farms. While being nestled in a serene hillside location, the property is still within close proximity to the city center, providing easy access for guests. The sprawling outdoor lawn and alfresco dining spaces create a grand setting for receptions and gatherings. Step inside the fully-equipped indoor hall, complete with air conditioning, a state-of-the-art sound system, and captivating mood lighting, setting the stage for unforgettable private events.

At Eva Farms, every detail is meticulously crafted to ensure your comfort and satisfaction. Choose from a range of accommodation options, including deluxe rooms, luxury suites, and guest houses, allowing you to relax in style after the festivities. The property also boasts a range of recreational amenities such as a spa, gym, pool, jacuzzi, gazebos, and scenic walking trails, offering something for everyone.

With a team of experts on hand, Eva Farms takes care of all your event needs. From customized menus to stunning décor, entertainment, photography, and more, their dedicated team ensures that every celebration is tailored to perfection. Experience bespoke, 5-star hospitality that guarantees an exclusive and unforgettable celebration for every occasion.

Key Features: Eva Farms leaves no stone unturned in providing a luxurious experience. The guest rooms are elegantly appointed with modular furnishings and offer modern amenities such as Wi-Fi, TVs, and mini-refrigerators. Indulge in the property’s multicuisine restaurants, custom catering services, private pool and jacuzzi, entertainment facilities, beautifully landscaped gardens, mountain views, and scenic gazebos.

With event services catered by their dedicated team, you can expect a seamless experience. Custom-designed décor, professional lighting and sound arrangements, live entertainment, photography, and more are expertly orchestrated to create magical moments. Guests also enjoy 5-star services like 24-hour front desk assistance, airport transfers, laundry services, ample parking, and round-the-clock security.

Eva Farms is not just a venue; it’s a destination that caters to all occasions and gatherings. From lively pool parties to romantic weddings, it offers something for everyone. Couples looking for a private and enchanting place in Gurgaon will find Eva Farms to be an idyllic retreat. Whether you’re a discerning local or visitor, Eva Farms promises an unforgettable getaway beyond the city limits.

پرسش و پاسخهای متداول

1. What types of events can be hosted at Eva Farms?

Eva Farms is suitable for a wide range of celebrations including weddings, corporate events, birthdays, reunions, and more.

2. What accommodations are available at Eva Farms?

Eva Farms offers a variety of accommodations, from deluxe rooms to luxury suites to guest houses, ensuring a comfortable stay for guests.

3. What amenities are available at Eva Farms?

Guests can enjoy amenities such as a spa, gym, pool, jacuzzi, gazebos, and scenic walking trails during their stay at Eva Farms.

4. Can Eva Farms provide event services?

Yes, Eva Farms has a dedicated team that offers event services including customized menus, décor, entertainment, photography, and more.

5. Is Eva Farms suitable for romantic getaways?

Yes, Eva Farms provides a romantic and private atmosphere, making it an ideal destination for couples in Gurgaon.