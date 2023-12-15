ارزش املاک ساحلی در ساحل میامی با رونق ساخت خانه های لوکس بازار

A stunning waterfront property on Miami Beach’s coveted Star Island has seen a significant boost in value thanks to the construction of a neighboring luxury home. Owned by former “Real Housewives of Miami” star Lea Black, the property is currently listed for an impressive $37.5 million.

Listing agent Saddy Abaunza Delgado, from ONE Sotheby’s International Realty, explains that having a $100 million home being built next door will only enhance the value of Black’s property. The allure of having such an exclusive neighbor is expected to attract high-profile buyers who desire the prestige and exclusivity of Star Island.

Situated on a 1.07-acre lot, Black’s home is a rare find on this exclusive island. Delgado emphasizes that buyers who aspire to live on Star Island have limited options, making this property even more desirable. In fact, it is currently the only home available for sale on the island.

The listing price of Black’s property has had its fluctuations over the years, but it has been strategically priced based on recent comparable sales in the area. A similar lot with less water frontage recently sold for $33 million, while another sale in the vicinity reached an astonishing $67 million. This data has been instrumental in determining the current asking price.

The construction of the neighboring $100 million home has added a level of allure and exclusivity to Black’s property. Luxury home buyers seeking the ultimate waterfront experience combined with the desirability of the Star Island location will find this listing irresistible. As the construction progresses, the anticipation for this magnificent property is expected to further elevate its value in the surging Miami Beach luxury real estate market.