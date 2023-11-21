Is Moderna no longer authorized?

Recent rumors circulating on social media have raised concerns about the authorization status of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine. In response to these claims, we aim to provide accurate information and clarify any confusion surrounding the matter.

Authorization Status

Contrary to the rumors, the Moderna vaccine is still authorized for emergency use by several regulatory bodies, including the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), the European Medicines Agency (EMA), and the World Health Organization (WHO). These organizations have thoroughly reviewed the vaccine’s safety and efficacy data before granting authorization.

It is important to note that authorization does not imply a permanent approval. Emergency use authorization allows vaccines to be distributed and administered during public health emergencies, such as the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. The authorization status is regularly reviewed and updated based on new data and emerging evidence.

اثربخشی و ایمنی

The Moderna vaccine has demonstrated high effectiveness in preventing COVID-19 infection. Clinical trials have shown it to be approximately 94% effective in preventing symptomatic COVID-19, with even higher efficacy against severe cases of the disease. The vaccine has also been proven safe, with only mild and temporary side effects reported in the majority of recipients.

پاسخ به برخی سوالات مهم

Q: What does “authorization” mean?

A: Authorization refers to the approval granted by regulatory bodies to allow the distribution and administration of a vaccine during a public health emergency. It is based on a thorough evaluation of safety and efficacy data.

Q: Can the authorization status change?

A: Yes, the authorization status is regularly reviewed and updated based on new data and emerging evidence. It can be modified or revoked if necessary.

Q: Is the Moderna vaccine still authorized?

A: Yes, the Moderna vaccine is still authorized for emergency use by regulatory bodies such as the FDA, EMA, and WHO.

Q: Is the Moderna vaccine effective and safe?

A: Yes, the Moderna vaccine has demonstrated high effectiveness in preventing COVID-19 infection and has been proven safe with only mild and temporary side effects reported.

It is crucial to rely on accurate information from trusted sources when it comes to public health matters. Misinformation can lead to unnecessary panic and confusion. Rest assured, the Moderna vaccine remains authorized and continues to play a vital role in combating the COVID-19 pandemic.