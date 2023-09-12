زندگی شهری

در حالی که اپل برای عرضه آیفون 15 آماده می شود، هیجان ایجاد می شود

Byگابریل بوتا

سپتامبر 12، 2023
There is a sense of anticipation as Apple gears up to launch its latest iPhone, set to hit certain markets on September 22, 2023. The option to pre-order the device will be available starting from the Apple Launch Event on September 12. The iPhone 15 is expected to bring several new features, including a revamped camera, a different charging port, and a lighter-weight design. Apple aims to build on the success of previous generations with these improvements.

Priced between $999 for the standard edition and $2,100 for the iPhone 15 Ultra, which boasts enhanced durability, the iPhone 15 has already generated significant buzz in the market. For those eager to get their hands on the latest device, the wait is not long, as it will be released in markets such as the USA, UK, and India on September 22.

To secure an early order, pre-orders for the iPhone 15 can be placed immediately following the Apple Launch Event. Simply visit the Apple website and follow the provided instructions. Keep in mind that it will take an additional 10 days for the device to arrive.

The iPhone 15 Ultra leads the pack in terms of specifications. It features a 6.1-inch OLED touch screen, an A17 Bionic Chip processor, and options for 6GB or 8GB of RAM. The device also offers a metal back, a 48MP Focus Camera, a 13MP front camera, and storage options ranging from 128GB to a whopping 2TB. With a 3500 mAh battery, fast charging capability, and operating on iOS, the iPhone 15 Ultra brings advanced technology to users. Additionally, it supports dual SIM capabilities (Sim + eSIM) and wireless charging.

Apple’s theme for this year’s event, called ‘Wonderlust,’ suggests a focus on improving connectivity for users, particularly in remote locations. This theme indicates that Apple aims to enhance the convenience and usability of the iPhone 15 for individuals traveling around the world or in areas with limited network coverage. The device is designed to withstand various weather conditions and improve satellite connectivity, reducing the reliance on conventional signals.

With its imminent launch and promising features, the iPhone 15 is poised to be another hit for Apple. Customers eagerly await the chance to experience the latest advancements in mobile technology.

منابع:
– Apple Launch Event details and specifications provided by Apple.
– Source video: “Apple – iPhone 15: Official Trailer [HD]” by Apple, via YouTube.

