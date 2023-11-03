New Changes Coming to Warner Bros. Discovery Streaming Service

Warner Bros. Discovery has recently announced changes that will affect its ad-free subscribers, including those who have been grandfathered into the plan from HBO Max. The streaming service, Max, will be removing some features from its standard ad-free plan, such as 4K streaming and HDR. Instead, standard ad-free subscribers will only have access to watch their favorite shows and movies in Full HD resolution.

The new changes have been reflected in the updated Standard ad-free plan on Max’s platform. If users wish to continue enjoying 4K and HDR streaming, they will have to upgrade to the “Ultimate” tier, which comes at a cost of $19.99 per month or $199.99 per year.

Warner Bros. Discovery had previously notified its ad-free subscribers about these impending changes. As part of the rebranding to Max, legacy HBO Max ad-free subscribers were initially offered the opportunity to retain certain perks, like 4K streaming, for at least six months. However, starting next month, these perks will be discontinued for the standard ad-free plan.

In addition to reducing access to 4K streaming, the streaming service will also limit the number of devices that can simultaneously stream from the service to two, down from three. However, offline downloads, which currently allow ad-free customers to download 30 shows or movies on supported devices for offline viewing, will remain unaffected.

Warner Bros. Discovery’s decision to make these changes is seen as a cost-cutting measure. While Max has not recently increased its price, the service has been gradually removing content throughout the year.

These changes may disappoint some users who had come to appreciate the extensive selection and well-curated choices offered by Max. It remains to be seen how this will impact the overall streaming experience for cinema and TV lovers who have been loyal to the service.

سوالات متداول (FAQ)

Will the changes affect all Warner Bros. Discovery streaming subscribers?

No, these changes will only impact ad-free subscribers, including those who were grandfathered into the plan from HBO Max.

Can standard ad-free subscribers still watch shows and movies?

Yes, standard ad-free subscribers will still have access to their favorite shows and movies, but the streaming quality will be limited to Full HD resolution.

Can subscribers still enjoy 4K and HDR streaming?

No, subscribers who wish to enjoy 4K and HDR streaming will have to upgrade to the “Ultimate” tier, which comes at an additional cost.

What other changes are being implemented?

In addition to the loss of 4K and HDR streaming, Warner Bros. Discovery will also reduce the number of devices that can simultaneously stream from the service to two, down from three.

Will offline downloads be affected?

No, offline downloads will remain unaffected. Ad-free customers will still be able to download 30 shows or movies on supported devices for offline viewing.