Christian Pulisic has been making waves in Serie A since his transfer from Chelsea in the summer window. With five goals already under his belt, Pulisic seems to be back at his best form.

In a recent match against Frosinone, Pulisic’s goal was compared to a clever chess move. He displayed excellent control as he made his way across the penalty area before unleashing a powerful shot into the top corner. This goal showcased Pulisic’s skill and finesse, leaving fans and critics alike in awe.

What’s even more impressive is Pulisic’s exceptional start to the league season. He has never had such a prolific beginning in his career. With goals against Bologna, Turin, Lazio, Genoa, and Frosinone, Pulisic has been instrumental in his team’s victories. In fact, whenever Pulisic scores, his team never loses under manager Stefano Pioli.

Although Pulisic’s form in the Champions League has been lacking, his performance in Serie A speaks for itself. Even during his time at Borussia Dortmund, he never had such an explosive start. In previous seasons, Pulisic would often score a couple of goals in the early matches only to fade away for months at a time.

However, since joining Milan, Pulisic has been rejuvenated. Alongside his five goals in Serie A, he has also scored three goals for the USA national team. In just 21 matches with Milan and the USA, Pulisic has contributed 8 goals and 2 assists since the summer.

This resurgence is a testament to Pulisic’s talent and determination. After a disappointing season at Chelsea where he struggled for regular playing time and only managed one goal, Pulisic is proving himself in Italy. Milan is reaping the benefits of his incredible performances, and Chelsea may be regretting their decision to let him go.