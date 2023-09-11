زندگی شهری

رونمایی از فناوری های جدید و قدرت هوش مصنوعی

رسانه

Fire-Bott ساعت هوشمند Solace Bluetooth Calling را راه اندازی کرد

Byویکی استاوروپولو

سپتامبر 11، 2023
Fire-Bott ساعت هوشمند Solace Bluetooth Calling را راه اندازی کرد

Fire-Boltt, a leading tech company, has unveiled its latest addition to the smartwatch market – the Solace Bluetooth calling smartwatch. This new release comes just a week after the launch of the Crusader smartwatch. The Solace smartwatch boasts a sleek circular dial design made from luxury stainless steel, featuring one rotating crown and two push buttons.

One of the standout features of the Fire-Boltt Solace is its large 1.32-inch HD screen, offering a resolution of 360 x 360 pixels. This vibrant display ensures clear visibility and a pleasant user experience. With impressive in-built microphone and speaker capabilities, users can make Bluetooth calls and utilize voice assistant functionalities seamlessly.

Additionally, the Solace smartwatch prioritizes user wellness by incorporating features from the Fire-Boltt Health Suite. This includes heart rate monitoring, SpO2 tracking, and sleep monitoring. With support for over 120 sports modes, users can effortlessly track their fitness activities and strive towards a healthier lifestyle.

The smartwatch is equipped with an IP67 rating, making it resistant to dust and water. Its 230mAh battery offers an impressive battery life of up to 5 days, providing prolonged usage without the need for frequent charging.

The Fire-Boltt Solace is available in an array of stylish colors, including black, blue, gold, silver, and gold silver. Starting from September 12th at 12 PM, interested customers can purchase the Solace smartwatch at an introductory price of Rs. 1,999 through Fireboltt.com and Amazon.in.

With its blend of advanced features, aesthetic design, and affordability, the Fire-Boltt Solace Bluetooth calling smartwatch aims to captivate tech enthusiasts and fitness enthusiasts alike.

منابع:
– Fire-Boltt
– Fireboltt.com
– Amazon.in

