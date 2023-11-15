بهبود ارتباط محتوای مبتنی بر شواهد در رسانه های اجتماعی

In today’s digital age, the battle against misinformation on social media platforms continues. The spread of medical falsehoods during the COVID-19 pandemic and the impact of political misinformation on elections have highlighted the urgent need to address this issue. To combat misinformation, experts have identified three key stakeholders: social media users, government regulators, and the social media platforms themselves.

Encouraging social media users to educate themselves about the subject matter and be aware of tactics used to spread misinformation is one approach. Government bodies are urged to collaborate with social media platforms to regulate and prevent the spread of misinformation. However, all these efforts rely on the availability of reliable content, which is not always easy to find, as our recent study published in The Journal of Health Communication reveals.

In our study, we analyzed 300 mental health research-related posts from two prominent Australian mental health research organizations. The challenge we encountered was establishing the evidence behind these posts. Shockingly, our team only agreed on the presence of evidence-based information in the posts 56% of the time, indicating that even experts struggled to identify reliable content.

This finding raises questions about the distinction between misinformation, disinformation, and what we refer to as “poor quality information.” Poor quality information occurs when the level of evidence supporting a post is not discernible, even to those with extensive training in the field.

While some posts did reference evidence-based sources such as peer-reviewed papers, the majority relied on expert opinions or news articles. This places the burden on social media users to put in significant effort to verify the reliability of content, which is often challenging due to technical language and restricted access to resources.

As researchers, we have developed evidence-based guidelines to assist in effectively disseminating mental health research on social media platforms. These guidelines emphasize the importance of engaging the audience while clearly communicating the source of the information and its intended audience. By utilizing images, videos, and hyperlinks, researchers can enhance engagement and provide accessible pathways for verifying research information.

Our guidelines advocate for the following approaches:

1. Clearly state the information and its source.

2. Identify the intended audience.

3. Incorporate media elements that enhance the post, providing additional context.

4. Include hyperlinks to validate research information.

5. Avoid excessive use of hashtags.

By following these guidelines, researchers can bridge the gap between engagement and evidence-based information, enabling them to effectively communicate research findings to a broader audience on social media platforms.

پرسش و پاسخ:

Q: What are the key stakeholders in combating social media misinformation?

A: The key stakeholders are social media users, government regulators, and social media platforms themselves.

Q: What was the main finding of the study?

A: The study found that establishing the evidence behind social media posts, even for experts, was challenging, indicating a lack of reliably identifiable evidence-based content.

Q: How can researchers communicate evidence-based content effectively?

A: Researchers can communicate evidence-based content effectively by clearly stating the information and its source, identifying the intended audience, incorporating media elements, including hyperlinks, and avoiding excessive use of hashtags.

Q: Why is it important to address misinformation on social media?

A: Misinformation on social media can have significant consequences, such as spreading false information about medical treatments or influencing the outcome of elections, making it imperative to combat misinformation and promote reliable content.