زندگی شهری

رونمایی از فناوری های جدید و قدرت هوش مصنوعی

رسانه

آیا هوش مصنوعی می تواند بازخورد مشتری را در اختیار بگیرد؟

Byگابریل بوتا

سپتامبر 11، 2023
آیا هوش مصنوعی می تواند بازخورد مشتری را در اختیار بگیرد؟

Dentsu Creative has developed “The Artificial Client,” an AI experiment that provides feedback on creative work from three fictional client personas. The experiment, although more playful than serious, highlights the potential applications of AI in the industry. The agency suggests that AI can be used to test real creative work and uncover insights with virtual customer personas. Additionally, AI can be applied to design engaging branded experiences and assist customers in finding the right products. It can also be utilized to answer complex customer questions.

The Artificial Client combines various AI models, including InstructBLIP and Microsoft Azure’s Viseme API, to achieve capabilities not readily available with commonly used models. This ability to test, train, and combine AI models enables the agency to rapidly prototype and build AI products at scale. According to Dentsu Creative Amsterdam’s head of technology, Luke Vink, the purpose of The Artificial Client is to showcase the potential use cases of AI and demonstrate how brands can create a unique AI voice through relevant, branded AI assistants.

Boris Nihom, co-CEO of Dentsu Creative Amsterdam, emphasizes that while AI can be a valuable tool, it cannot replace the importance of a real client-agency relationship. The agency views AI prototypes as a means of testing the limits of current technology and enhancing the customer experience.

Overall, The Artificial Client serves as an entertaining demonstration of the possibilities AI offers in the creative industry. By harnessing the power of different AI models, brands can leverage AI to improve their creative processes and deliver enhanced customer experiences.

منابع:
– Dentsu Creative Amsterdam
– InstructBLIP
– Microsoft Azure’s Viseme API

By گابریل بوتا

پست مرتبط

رسانه

آیفون 15 و اپل واچ جدید توسط اپل عرضه شد

سپتامبر 13، 2023 گابریل بوتا
رسانه

5.3 روز کار: هزینه آیفون 15 پرو در ایالات متحده

سپتامبر 13، 2023 رابرت اندرو
رسانه

ایسر XV242F: مانیتور گیمینگ جدید 540 هرتزی وارد بازار شد

سپتامبر 13، 2023 گابریل بوتا

دلتنگ شدی

پیشرفته

نحوه پیش‌سفارش آیفون 15: راهنمای کامل

سپتامبر 13، 2023 مامفو برشا 0 نظرات
رسانه

آیفون 15 و اپل واچ جدید توسط اپل عرضه شد

سپتامبر 13، 2023 گابریل بوتا 0 نظرات
رسانه

5.3 روز کار: هزینه آیفون 15 پرو در ایالات متحده

سپتامبر 13، 2023 رابرت اندرو 0 نظرات
پیشرفته

بررسی ویژگی های هیجان انگیز iOS 17 و macOS Sonoma

سپتامبر 13، 2023 ویکی استاوروپولو 0 نظرات