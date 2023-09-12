زندگی شهری

رونمایی از فناوری های جدید و قدرت هوش مصنوعی

رسانه

انتظار می رود آیفون 15 پرو مکس قیمت بالاتری داشته باشد

Byگابریل بوتا

سپتامبر 12، 2023
انتظار می رود آیفون 15 پرو مکس قیمت بالاتری داشته باشد

Apple is set to unveil its new generation of iPhones, including the flagship iPhone 15 Pro Max, at an event today. Reports suggest that the new Pro variants will come with a higher price tag compared to previous models.

However, there is some good news for those looking to purchase the current model, the iPhone 14 Pro Max. Ahead of tonight’s event, Amazon UK has reduced the price of the 128GB iPhone 14 Pro Max in Space Black to £999, a 17% discount from its original price. This discount could be significant for those looking to upgrade from an older model.

While the current model may offer savings, it is worth considering what the iPhone 15 Pro Max has in store. According to rumors, the new flagship device is expected to feature USB-C connectivity, faster 35W charging, and a redesigned frame with thinner bezels. However, these upgrades may come at a higher cost compared to the iPhone 14 Pro Max.

For the latest tech deals, Club386 recommends following them on Twitter or Facebook, as well as subscribing to their free weekly newsletter.

تعاریف:
– iPhone 15 Pro Max: The upcoming flagship smartphone from Apple, expected to be unveiled at an event.
– iPhone 14 Pro Max: The current flagship smartphone from Apple.
– Pro variants: Refers to the higher-end models in the iPhone lineup.
– USB-C connectivity: A type of connector that allows for faster data transfer and charging speeds.
– 35W charging: Refers to the charging capability of the device, with 35 watts of power.
– Titanium frame: A material that may be used for the frame of the iPhone 15 Pro Max, which could provide added durability.
– Thinner bezels: Refers to the reduced size of the borders around the screen of the iPhone, resulting in a larger display area.

منابع:
- هیچ URL ارائه نشده است.

By گابریل بوتا

پست مرتبط

رسانه

Football Manager 2024 اعلام شد: ویژگی های جدید و تاریخ انتشار فاش شد

سپتامبر 13، 2023 رابرت اندرو
رسانه

آیفون 15 پرو و ​​آیفون 15 پرو مکس: مروری بر جدیدترین مدل ها

سپتامبر 13، 2023 گابریل بوتا
رسانه

OM System Tough TG-7: افزودنی جدید به سری دوربین های کامپکت مقاوم

سپتامبر 13، 2023 ویکی استاوروپولو

دلتنگ شدی

پیشرفته

اپل آیفون 15 و آیفون 15 پرو را در مراسم راه اندازی سالانه معرفی کرد

سپتامبر 13، 2023 مامفو برشا 0 نظرات
پیشرفته

معرفی آرشیو تایپوگرافی کانادا: منبع دیجیتالی برای تاریخ تایپوگرافی کانادا

سپتامبر 13، 2023 مامفو برشا 0 نظرات
پیشرفته

اپل iOS 17 و iPadOS 17 را در 18 سپتامبر عرضه می کند

سپتامبر 13، 2023 رابرت اندرو 0 نظرات
علم

ستاره شناسان شواهدی از نوسانات صوتی باریون در کیهان کشف کردند

سپتامبر 13، 2023 رابرت اندرو 0 نظرات