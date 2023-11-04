Apple Taps Zach Kahn to Lead Public Relations for Vision Pro AR/VR Headset

Apple has announced that Zach Kahn, the former manager of the tech giant’s podcast and audiobooks PR, will now take charge of public relations for content on the highly anticipated Vision Pro AR/VR headset. At Apple, Kahn will be responsible for communications related to apps, services, and entertainment on the upcoming platform.

Set to launch in early 2024, Vision Pro was unveiled during Apple’s Worldwide Developers Conference in June. Priced at an eye-watering $3,500 per unit, the company dubs it a “spatial computing” platform. Apple CEO Tim Cook has even likened the headset’s impending release to the introduction of smartphones by the revolutionary iPhone to millions of people.

During the conference, Disney CEO Bob Iger expressed excitement about the capabilities of the Vision Pro, stating that the “revolutionary” platform would allow the company to create immersive stories in ways that were previously unimaginable. Disney+ will be available on Vision Pro from launch day, and the company previewed potential concepts for the device.

As for Kahn, he is based in Los Angeles and has been with Apple since 2019, handling public relations for the podcast and books businesses. Before joining Apple, Khan held senior positions in podcast marketing at Vox Media, Google, Nest, and Uber.

