زندگی شهری

رونمایی از فناوری های جدید و قدرت هوش مصنوعی

رسانه

رویداد اپل 2023: هر آنچه که باید بدانید

Byرابرت اندرو

سپتامبر 12، 2023
رویداد اپل 2023: هر آنچه که باید بدانید

The highly anticipated Apple Event 2023, titled “Wanderlust,” is set to take place on September 12th, 2023, at 10:00 AM PT. This event will showcase a range of new products, including the iPhone 15, Airpods, Apple Watch Series 9, and more. Many people are eagerly awaiting the release of these new devices, particularly the iPhone 15 Ultra, which is rumored to make an appearance.

The Apple Event 2023 will be available for live streaming on Apple TV and Apple.com, allowing viewers to stay updated on the latest product announcements. Timings for the event will vary depending on the country. Once the products are launched, pre-bookings will be available, and delivery can be expected within a few days.

The product lineup for the Apple Event 2023 includes the iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Pro, iPhone 15 Ultra or Pro Max, Airpods, Apple Watch Series 9, iOS 17, iPadOS 17, WatchOS 10, and more. These devices offer a variety of features and improvements that are sure to excite tech enthusiasts.

The country-wise timings for the Apple Event 2023 are as follows: USA (10:00 AM PT), Europe (10:00 AM PT), India (10:30 PM IST), Australia (10:00 AM PT), Canada (10:00 AM PT), UK (10:00 AM PT), UAE (10:00 AM PT), Russia (10:00 AM PT), and China (10:00 AM PT).

The iPhone 15 launch at the Apple Event 2023 is expected to be a highlight. The iPhone 15 will come in different variants, such as the iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max, catering to different user preferences. The launch price for the iPhone 15 is rumored to be around Rs 80,000, making it a high-end device.

Additionally, the Apple Event will introduce the Apple Watch Series 9, featuring an updated operating system called WatchOS 10. Users can expect a range of new features and improvements in this latest iteration of the Apple Watch.

To watch the Apple Event 2023 live, viewers can visit apple.com or access the event through the Apple TV or YouTube app. These platforms provide an opportunity to witness the event as it unfolds, offering a firsthand look at the latest products and announcements.

In conclusion, the Apple Event 2023 is highly anticipated, promising exciting new devices and features. Tech enthusiasts worldwide are eagerly awaiting the event, making it a must-watch for Apple fans and consumers alike.

منابع:
-Apple.com

By رابرت اندرو

پست مرتبط

رسانه

Football Manager 2024 اعلام شد: ویژگی های جدید و تاریخ انتشار فاش شد

سپتامبر 13، 2023 رابرت اندرو
رسانه

آیفون 15 پرو و ​​آیفون 15 پرو مکس: مروری بر جدیدترین مدل ها

سپتامبر 13، 2023 گابریل بوتا
رسانه

OM System Tough TG-7: افزودنی جدید به سری دوربین های کامپکت مقاوم

سپتامبر 13، 2023 ویکی استاوروپولو

دلتنگ شدی

پیشرفته

اپل آیفون 15 و آیفون 15 پرو را در مراسم راه اندازی سالانه معرفی کرد

سپتامبر 13، 2023 مامفو برشا 0 نظرات
پیشرفته

معرفی آرشیو تایپوگرافی کانادا: منبع دیجیتالی برای تاریخ تایپوگرافی کانادا

سپتامبر 13، 2023 مامفو برشا 0 نظرات
پیشرفته

اپل iOS 17 و iPadOS 17 را در 18 سپتامبر عرضه می کند

سپتامبر 13، 2023 رابرت اندرو 0 نظرات
علم

ستاره شناسان شواهدی از نوسانات صوتی باریون در کیهان کشف کردند

سپتامبر 13، 2023 رابرت اندرو 0 نظرات