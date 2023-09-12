زندگی شهری

رونمایی از فناوری های جدید و قدرت هوش مصنوعی

رسانه

معرفی آیفون 15 پرو و ​​پرو مکس: قدرتمندترین آیفون های اپل تاکنون

Byویکی استاوروپولو

سپتامبر 12، 2023
معرفی آیفون 15 پرو و ​​پرو مکس: قدرتمندترین آیفون های اپل تاکنون

Apple has just unveiled its latest high-end smartphones, the iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max. Packed with features and boasting the most powerful performance on any smartphone, these new models are set to impress.

The iPhone 15 Pro comes with a 6.1-inch screen, while the Pro Max has a larger 6.7-inch display. Both models are powered by the A17 Pro chip, which Apple claims has faster performance than any other smartphone on the market. With an enhanced GPU, these devices are expected to deliver an elevated gaming experience.

One of the notable changes this year is the inclusion of a USB-C port on the bottom of the phone, replacing the traditional Lightning port. Apple boasts that the iPhone 15 Pro has 10Gbps transfer speeds, making it easier to transfer large files like photos and videos.

The new iPhones feature a stronger enclosure made of titanium, making them more resilient than ever before. They come in four different colors: black, white, blue, and “natural.” Apple has also introduced the Action Button, which replaces the ringer switch on the left side of the phone. This button can be customized to perform various functions, such as opening the camera or turning on the flashlight.

In terms of photography, the iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max offer Apple’s best cameras yet. Equipped with seven distinct lenses, including an upgraded 48-megapixel camera, these devices capture stunning photos with improved low-light performance and reduced lens flare. The cameras also utilize Apple’s AI systems to capture full-resolution HEIF photos and offer multiple focal lengths for versatile shooting options. Additionally, the phones support shooting 4K60 ProRes video and even allow external storage through the USB-C port.

While the base iPhone models receive upgrades from the previous year’s Pro models, the iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max act as a testing ground for Apple’s innovative ideas. With their powerful performance, advanced camera capabilities, and USB-C capabilities, these devices push the boundaries of what an iPhone can do.

منابع:
– Author: David Pierce
– Source: The Verge

By ویکی استاوروپولو

پست مرتبط

رسانه

Bluesky از یک میلیون کاربر عبور کرد

سپتامبر 13، 2023 ویکی استاوروپولو
رسانه

استفاده از آیفون 15 برای شارژ ایرپاد و اپل واچ

سپتامبر 13، 2023 گابریل بوتا
رسانه

بینش جدید در مورد همو نالدی: گونه ای بسیار پیچیده تر از آنچه قبلا تصور می شد

سپتامبر 13، 2023 رابرت اندرو

دلتنگ شدی

پیشرفته

به‌روزرسانی 2077 Cyberpunk 2.0 و توسعه Phantom Liberty: مشخصات رایانه شخصی خود را بررسی کنید

سپتامبر 13، 2023 گابریل بوتا 0 نظرات
رسانه

Bluesky از یک میلیون کاربر عبور کرد

سپتامبر 13، 2023 ویکی استاوروپولو 0 نظرات
پیشرفته

اپل تاریخ انتشار iOS 17 را با ویژگی های جدید و هیجان انگیز اعلام کرد

سپتامبر 13، 2023 گابریل بوتا 0 نظرات
پیشرفته

اپل در مراسم رونمایی سالانه آیفون 15 و آیفون 15 پرو را معرفی کرد

سپتامبر 13، 2023 مامفو برشا 0 نظرات