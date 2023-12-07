Four Couples Charged in Scheme to Exploit Adopted Children

Four couples in mid-Michigan are facing serious charges for their alleged involvement in a scheme to adopt children for financial gain and subsequently abuse them. The Michigan Attorney General’s office has announced numerous child abuse charges against Joel and Tammy Brown, as well as Jerry and Tamal Flore, all residents of DeWitt, Michigan.

The charges stem from evidence that was obtained related to the abuse of eight children who were adopted by the couples since 2007. Each of the four adults is facing separate charges, including varying degrees of child abuse, conspiracy to commit child abuse, and failing to report child abuse. The Flore couple is facing the most charges, including several counts of first-degree child abuse, which carries a potential life sentence.

The couples are accused of conspiring to adopt children for financial gain, with Joel Brown, a former employee of the Michigan Department of Health and Human Service’s children’s services agency, using his expertise in child abuse investigations to avoid detection of the ongoing abuse in his home and that of the Flores.

The abuse these adopted children endured was disguised as discipline. The children were subjected to prolonged routine and systemic mental and physical abuse under the pretense of discipline. The families are believed to have adopted or fostered at least 30 children for their own financial benefit.

The charges against each of the adoptive parents are as follows: Joel Brown is charged with five counts, Tammy Brown with three counts, Jerry Flore with 11 counts, and Tamal Flore with 17 counts.

These shocking allegations expose a failure not only in the moral and legal responsibility of those entrusted with the children’s care but also in our systems that are supposed to ensure the well-being of children in custody. The case has been taken over by the Michigan Attorney General’s office, in collaboration with the Clinton County Sheriff’s Office. The couples have until Friday to surrender themselves to authorities.