زندگی شهری

رونمایی از فناوری های جدید و قدرت هوش مصنوعی

پیشرفته

غلبه بر موانع در پذیرش درمان دیجیتال

Byرابرت اندرو

سپتامبر 11، 2023
غلبه بر موانع در پذیرش درمان دیجیتال

At the 2023 PBMI Annual National Conference, a panel on nonprescription digital therapeutics addressed the practical problems hindering their integration into mainstream healthcare. These issues include the lack of billing codes, absence of standardization, and multiple stakeholders responsible for coverage decisions. Additionally, the panelists recognized the need to establish standards of evidence, carefully consider the patient population, and change the perception of what prescription benefits entail.

Nate Harold, R.Ph., Pharm.D., from MedOne Rx, emphasized the importance of clarifying that a prescription benefit is not limited to medication. He emphasized that prescription benefits aim to achieve positive clinical outcomes at an affordable price, which can be attained through digital therapeutics, devices, support structures, or health coaching services.

Andy Molnar, CEO of the Digital Therapeutics Alliance, highlighted the necessity of developing supporting evidence for digital therapeutics. He mentioned a comprehensive guide developed by his organization to assist manufacturers and payers in evaluating digital therapeutics. While optimistic about their future, Molnar acknowledged that it may take several years for digital therapeutics to become a regular part of healthcare prescribing.

Michael Steelman, vice president of managed markets at Dexcom, stressed the importance of identifying the right patients for digital therapeutics and adopting a flexible approach. He mentioned the example of Calm, a sleep and meditation app sold directly to consumers. Steelman suggested that the best commercialization strategy varies depending on the specific digital therapeutic.

Matt Alberico, MBA, from DarioHealth, addressed the issue of access to digital therapeutics. He dispelled the misconception that access to smartphones is the problem, highlighting that the real challenge lies in access to Wi-Fi or data usage. Alberico advocated for asynchronous platforms that allow patients to engage with healthcare systems, clinicians, coaches, and digital platforms at their convenience. He also emphasized the importance of delivering on the promises of engagement and outcomes.

The panelists acknowledged immediate practical problems related to Medicare reimbursement categories, billing codes, and formularies for digital therapeutics. They also discussed the challenges of provider uptake and the need for education within the provider community. Additionally, the return on investment and real-world evidence studies were identified as vital aspects for payers and vendors to consider.

In conclusion, while there are numerous obstacles to overcome, the panel expressed optimism about the future integration of digital therapeutics into everyday healthcare. With careful consideration of the patient population, supporting evidence, flexible commercialization strategies, and addressing practical concerns, digital therapeutics have the potential to revolutionize healthcare delivery.

منابع:
- [منبع 1]
- [منبع 2]
- [منبع 3]

By رابرت اندرو

پست مرتبط

پیشرفته

بررسی ویژگی های هیجان انگیز iOS 17 و macOS Sonoma

سپتامبر 13، 2023 ویکی استاوروپولو
پیشرفته

کدهای بازخرید BGMI برای 13 سپتامبر: دریافت جوایز هیجان انگیز برای Battlegrounds Mobile India

سپتامبر 13، 2023 رابرت اندرو
پیشرفته

ایکس‌باکس از کنترلر بی‌سیم جدید Astral Purple رونمایی کرد

سپتامبر 13، 2023 مامفو برشا

دلتنگ شدی

پیشرفته

بررسی ویژگی های هیجان انگیز iOS 17 و macOS Sonoma

سپتامبر 13، 2023 ویکی استاوروپولو 0 نظرات
پیشرفته

کدهای بازخرید BGMI برای 13 سپتامبر: دریافت جوایز هیجان انگیز برای Battlegrounds Mobile India

سپتامبر 13، 2023 رابرت اندرو 0 نظرات
رسانه

ایسر XV242F: مانیتور گیمینگ جدید 540 هرتزی وارد بازار شد

سپتامبر 13، 2023 گابریل بوتا 0 نظرات
رسانه

آیفون 15 پرو: قیمت و در دسترس بودن

سپتامبر 13، 2023 رابرت اندرو 0 نظرات