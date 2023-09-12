زندگی شهری

پیشرفته

Square Enix ویژگی های جدیدی را برای Infinity Strash: Dragon Quest The Adventure of Dai معرفی کرد.

Byمامفو برشا

سپتامبر 12، 2023
Square Enix has revealed new details about the upcoming action RPG, Infinity Strash: Dragon Quest The Adventure of Dai, releasing for the Nintendo Switch on September 28th. This game is based on the popular anime and manga series of the same name.

The game allows players to immerse themselves in the events of the anime as they take control of Dai and the Disciples of Avan in their battle against the Dark Army. In addition to the main story mode, Square Enix has announced two exciting features that will enhance the game’s replay value.

First, there is a post-game challenge mode where players can test their skills against stronger opponents and encounter “remixed” enemies and battles. This mode will provide an additional challenge for players who have completed the main story and are looking for more content.

The second feature is the Temple of Recollection, a dungeon run mode where players can strengthen their party’s skills and spells. In this mode, players will start at level 1 and have the opportunity to enhance their abilities as they progress through the temple.

If you’re interested in getting a physical copy of Infinity Strash: Dragon Quest The Adventure of Dai, there is good news. Square Enix will be releasing a boxed version with full English support in Asia. Pre-orders are now available on sites like Playasia.

With these new features and the option for a physical release, fans of the Dragon Quest series and The Adventure of Dai will have even more reasons to look forward to this exciting game.

By مامفو برشا

