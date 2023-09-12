زندگی شهری

رونمایی از فناوری های جدید و قدرت هوش مصنوعی

پیشرفته

رویداد سالانه آیفون اپل: انتظار چه چیزی

Byمامفو برشا

سپتامبر 12، 2023
رویداد سالانه آیفون اپل: انتظار چه چیزی

Apple’s highly anticipated annual iPhone event is set to kick off today, unveiling the latest advancements in their flagship smartphone lineup. While those uninterested in the company’s presentations or devices might want to disconnect this afternoon, tech enthusiasts around the world are eagerly awaiting the new iPhone models.

One of the key rumored changes in the upcoming iPhone 15 models is the shift from the infamous “notch” to the Dynamic Island cutout, which was introduced in the iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max. It is speculated that all models, except for a possible new SE variant, will adopt this new design feature.

Another potential upgrade is the switch to titanium frames for the iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max, replacing the current stainless steel frames. This change could make the pro hardware even stronger, lighter, and more premium. Additionally, the Pro Max model may feature a new periscope lens, utilizing a prism to fold light and enabling an optical zoom of 5x to 6x without increasing the phone’s bulk.

In a move to comply with European Union rules regarding unified charging ports, Apple may phase out the Lightning port and adopt the USB-C standard with the iPhone 15. This long-awaited change would allow for easier connectivity and charging options for users. There are also speculations of the introduction of USB-C friendly AirPod cases and possibly new AirPods.

In addition to the iPhone lineup, minor updates for the Apple Watch Series 9 and Apple Watch Ultra are also expected. The shift to the S9 chip would mark the product’s first real processor upgrade since 2020. Furthermore, the upcoming watchOS 10 software update is anticipated to bring significant changes to how we use the Apple Watch.

Overall, Apple’s annual iPhone event promises an exciting array of new hardware and software updates. Stay tuned for more information as we cover the event and provide live updates.

منابع:
- Engadget
- بلومبرگ

By مامفو برشا

پست مرتبط

پیشرفته

بررسی ویژگی های هیجان انگیز iOS 17 و macOS Sonoma

سپتامبر 13، 2023 ویکی استاوروپولو
پیشرفته

کدهای بازخرید BGMI برای 13 سپتامبر: دریافت جوایز هیجان انگیز برای Battlegrounds Mobile India

سپتامبر 13، 2023 رابرت اندرو
پیشرفته

ایکس‌باکس از کنترلر بی‌سیم جدید Astral Purple رونمایی کرد

سپتامبر 13، 2023 مامفو برشا

دلتنگ شدی

پیشرفته

بررسی ویژگی های هیجان انگیز iOS 17 و macOS Sonoma

سپتامبر 13، 2023 ویکی استاوروپولو 0 نظرات
پیشرفته

کدهای بازخرید BGMI برای 13 سپتامبر: دریافت جوایز هیجان انگیز برای Battlegrounds Mobile India

سپتامبر 13، 2023 رابرت اندرو 0 نظرات
رسانه

ایسر XV242F: مانیتور گیمینگ جدید 540 هرتزی وارد بازار شد

سپتامبر 13، 2023 گابریل بوتا 0 نظرات
رسانه

آیفون 15 پرو: قیمت و در دسترس بودن

سپتامبر 13، 2023 رابرت اندرو 0 نظرات