زندگی شهری

رونمایی از فناوری های جدید و قدرت هوش مصنوعی

پیشرفته

Samsung Galaxy Buds 2: Earbuds مقرون به صرفه با ویژگی های چشمگیر

Byگابریل بوتا

سپتامبر 12، 2023
Samsung Galaxy Buds 2: Earbuds مقرون به صرفه با ویژگی های چشمگیر

The Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 are currently on sale at Best Buy, offering a $50 discount off their regular price, bringing them down to just $100. These wireless earbuds are an excellent alternative to the Apple AirPods 3, providing similar functionality at a significantly lower price point. Free shipping is also included with this deal.

If you’re in the market for affordable, all-purpose earbuds, the Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 should be on your radar. These compact and comfortable earbuds deliver impressive sound quality, with solid bass and high-quality midtones. What sets them apart is their active noise-cancelation feature, which is rarely found in earbuds in this price range. By blocking out unwanted sounds, you can stay focused on your work, movies, or music.

The Galaxy Buds 2 also offer convenient touch controls on each earbud, making it easy to manage your music and calls. They seamlessly connect to any Bluetooth device, and Android users will appreciate the exclusive features tailored specifically for their devices.

These earbuds are not only functional but also portable. The case is efficiently-sized, easily fitting into backpacks or even pants pockets. Whether you’re on the go or at home, the Galaxy Buds 2 provide a reliable and immersive audio experience.

Overall, the Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 are a great value, even at their regular price of $150. With the current discount at Best Buy, they become an even better deal at $100. Take advantage of this offer to enjoy high-quality audio and convenient features without breaking the bank.

منابع:
- بهترین خرید

By گابریل بوتا

پست مرتبط

پیشرفته

ایکس‌باکس از کنترلر بی‌سیم جدید Astral Purple رونمایی کرد

سپتامبر 13، 2023 مامفو برشا
پیشرفته

اپل آیفون 15 را با شارژر USB-C و اپل واچ جدید معرفی کرد

سپتامبر 13، 2023 مامفو برشا
پیشرفته

A Journey into the Ultra Deep: Ember Sword's Next Playtest نوید یک تجربه RPG همهجانبه را می دهد

سپتامبر 13، 2023 مامفو برشا

دلتنگ شدی

پیشرفته

ایکس‌باکس از کنترلر بی‌سیم جدید Astral Purple رونمایی کرد

سپتامبر 13، 2023 مامفو برشا 0 نظرات
پیشرفته

اپل آیفون 15 را با شارژر USB-C و اپل واچ جدید معرفی کرد

سپتامبر 13، 2023 مامفو برشا 0 نظرات
پیشرفته

A Journey into the Ultra Deep: Ember Sword's Next Playtest نوید یک تجربه RPG همهجانبه را می دهد

سپتامبر 13، 2023 مامفو برشا 0 نظرات
پیشرفته

Panerai پاسپورت دیجیتال مبتنی بر NFT را برای ساعت ها معرفی می کند

سپتامبر 13، 2023 مامفو برشا 0 نظرات