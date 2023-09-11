زندگی شهری

رونمایی از فناوری های جدید و قدرت هوش مصنوعی

پیشرفته

پاور بانک 622 MagGo Anker's شارژ بی سیم را با قیمت عالی ارائه می دهد

Byرابرت اندرو

سپتامبر 11، 2023
پاور بانک 622 MagGo Anker's شارژ بی سیم را با قیمت عالی ارائه می دهد

Looking for a wireless charging power bank for your iPhone? Anker’s 622 MagGo Magnetic Battery is currently on sale for just $39.99, $30 off its original price. This portable power bank has a capacity of 5,000mAh and can wirelessly power a compatible iPhone at 7.5W. While it may not be as fast as Apple’s official MagSafe Battery Pack, it offers a much more affordable option. The MagGo also features a folding kickstand that can hold even a Max-sized iPhone, and it can double as a wireless charging pad when propped up. Anker also offers a more basic version, the 621 MagGo, for $29.99, which does not include the kickstand.

In addition to the power bank, there are other deals available. The Lego Super Mario Question Mark Block building set is on sale for $159.99, $40 off its original price. This set includes four expandable mini-dioramas representing iconic levels from the Super Mario 64 video game. The set is also compatible with Lego’s electronic Mario figures, allowing for interactive play.

Apple’s 16-inch MacBook Pro with the M1 Max processor from 2021 is on sale at B&H Photo for $2,799, a savings of $1,500. This laptop is equipped with 64GB of RAM, a 2TB SSD, and has a 3456 x 2234 resolution screen. It is a powerful machine for creative workflows and features MagSafe charging, an HDMI port, and an SD card slot.

Other deals include the collector’s edition hardcover of The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom – The Complete Official Guide for $25.64, the PowerA MOGA Play and Charge Gaming Clip for Xbox controllers for $7.99, Apple’s iPhone 14 Plus leather case in forest green for $10.53, the Logitech G502 X wired gaming mouse in white for $49.99, and the Insta360 Go 3 “action camera” bundle for $369.99.

منابع: The Verge

By رابرت اندرو

پست مرتبط

پیشرفته

ایکس‌باکس از کنترلر بی‌سیم جدید Astral Purple رونمایی کرد

سپتامبر 13، 2023 مامفو برشا
پیشرفته

اپل آیفون 15 را با شارژر USB-C و اپل واچ جدید معرفی کرد

سپتامبر 13، 2023 مامفو برشا
پیشرفته

A Journey into the Ultra Deep: Ember Sword's Next Playtest نوید یک تجربه RPG همهجانبه را می دهد

سپتامبر 13، 2023 مامفو برشا

دلتنگ شدی

رسانه

معرفی فراری KC23: یک برنامه ویژه منحصر به فرد در مسیر

سپتامبر 13، 2023 رابرت اندرو 0 نظرات
رسانه

به گزارش Amouranth، پخش‌کنندگانی که به دلیل نفوذ ممنوع می‌شوند: مزایا و معایب

سپتامبر 13، 2023 گابریل بوتا 0 نظرات
پیشرفته

ایکس‌باکس از کنترلر بی‌سیم جدید Astral Purple رونمایی کرد

سپتامبر 13، 2023 مامفو برشا 0 نظرات
پیشرفته

اپل آیفون 15 را با شارژر USB-C و اپل واچ جدید معرفی کرد

سپتامبر 13، 2023 مامفو برشا 0 نظرات