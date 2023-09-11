زندگی شهری

رونمایی از فناوری های جدید و قدرت هوش مصنوعی

پیشرفته

Baffle Inc. برای پر کردن شکاف های موجود در بازار بر امنیت داده ها تمرکز می کند

Byمامفو برشا

سپتامبر 11، 2023
Baffle Inc. برای پر کردن شکاف های موجود در بازار بر امنیت داده ها تمرکز می کند

Baffle Inc. is a company that aims to address the gaps in the data protection market by focusing on the core element of security: the data itself. While traditional security approaches have provided various angles of data protection, Baffle takes a different approach by securing data at the record level. This means that even in the event of a breach, the data remains protected through encryption or tokenization.

Historically, data protection strategies have focused on securing data at rest, particularly when data centers were vulnerable. However, with the emergence of secure cloud data centers, the threat landscape has shifted. Baffle recognized this shift and identified a gap in the protection boundary. No database vendor offered a solution to secure data in use or in memory.

Baffle’s approach also overcomes the challenges associated with traditional encryption methods, which can be cumbersome and result in operational friction. The company integrates seamlessly with data migration services like AWS Database Migration Service to ensure that data is encrypted in transit to the cloud. This end-to-end encryption process guarantees data protection from the moment it leaves the source until it arrives in the cloud.

Additionally, Baffle facilitates secure data analysis in the cloud, which is essential for organizations seeking to harness the power of their data. Cloud-based analytics tools are becoming increasingly popular, and Baffle recognizes the need to protect data during migration while allowing its analysis in the cloud. Baffle’s solution offers three transformation options: encryption, tokenization, and masking, depending on the downstream use case.

Overall, Baffle Inc. fills the gaps in the data protection market by focusing on securing the data itself. Their approach ensures that data remains protected throughout its lifecycle, including during cloud migration and analysis. With their innovative methodology, Baffle aims to provide comprehensive data security for organizations in the rapidly evolving cybersecurity landscape.

Source: SiliconANGLE [No URL provided]

By مامفو برشا

پست مرتبط

پیشرفته

ایکس‌باکس از کنترلر بی‌سیم جدید Astral Purple رونمایی کرد

سپتامبر 13، 2023 مامفو برشا
پیشرفته

اپل آیفون 15 را با شارژر USB-C و اپل واچ جدید معرفی کرد

سپتامبر 13، 2023 مامفو برشا
پیشرفته

A Journey into the Ultra Deep: Ember Sword's Next Playtest نوید یک تجربه RPG همهجانبه را می دهد

سپتامبر 13، 2023 مامفو برشا

دلتنگ شدی

رسانه

معرفی فراری KC23: یک برنامه ویژه منحصر به فرد در مسیر

سپتامبر 13، 2023 رابرت اندرو 0 نظرات
رسانه

به گزارش Amouranth، پخش‌کنندگانی که به دلیل نفوذ ممنوع می‌شوند: مزایا و معایب

سپتامبر 13، 2023 گابریل بوتا 0 نظرات
پیشرفته

ایکس‌باکس از کنترلر بی‌سیم جدید Astral Purple رونمایی کرد

سپتامبر 13، 2023 مامفو برشا 0 نظرات
پیشرفته

اپل آیفون 15 را با شارژر USB-C و اپل واچ جدید معرفی کرد

سپتامبر 13، 2023 مامفو برشا 0 نظرات