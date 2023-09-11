زندگی شهری

رونمایی از فناوری های جدید و قدرت هوش مصنوعی

پیشرفته

چشم انداز در حال تغییر تدارکات الکترونیکی بخش عمومی

Byگابریل بوتا

سپتامبر 11، 2023
A recent survey conducted by Euna Solutions sheds light on the evolving state of public sector e-procurement. Similar to the trends seen in business-to-business (B2B) ecommerce, purchasing managers and procurement teams in government, academic, and charitable organizations are increasingly turning to digital technology to streamline their procurement processes.

One of the key findings from the survey is that 44% of public sector buyers now use e-procurement software alongside their enterprise resource planning (ERP) system. Additionally, 65% of respondents reported using a combination of legacy and newer digital technology. This hybrid approach allows the ERP system to handle core functions while the e-procurement solution manages more complex tasks such as purchasing and vendor management.

The survey also highlighted the importance of compliance, efficiency, and vendor engagement for public procurement professionals. However, only 44% of purchasing managers expressed confidence in their organizations’ ability to handle the current workload, while 25% admitted to feeling less confident.

The future workforce poses another challenge for public agencies, as nearly 30% of federal employees will be eligible for retirement by 2025, and 27% of the workforce will be comprised of Gen Z. These younger workers have a strong affinity for technology and expect digital tools to be a part of their job. They prioritize streamlined processes and automation to free up time for more strategic initiatives.

Although there has been progress, the survey reveals that 20% of public sector purchasing managers still rely on paper-based processing and outdated legacy systems. Only 14% reported utilizing the latest digital tools and technologies for their procurement processes.

The COVID-19 pandemic has expedited the digital transformation of public sector purchasing, forcing many organizations to adopt digital solutions out of necessity. However, the transition has not always been smooth.

In conclusion, the survey conducted by Euna Solutions highlights the changing landscape of public sector e-procurement. It emphasizes the increasing adoption of digital technology, the challenges faced in recruiting younger purchasing professionals, and the importance of streamlined processes and automation in procurement operations.

Sources: Euna Solutions survey, John Alexander, Euna Solutions senior vice president, product.

By گابریل بوتا

