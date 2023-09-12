زندگی شهری

رونمایی از فناوری های جدید و قدرت هوش مصنوعی

پیشرفته

Spigen Leaks New Apple iPhone Feature: The Configurable Action Button

Byویکی استاوروپولو

سپتامبر 12، 2023
Spigen Leaks New Apple iPhone Feature: The Configurable Action Button

Earlier today, case maker Spigen made a bold move by leaking a highly anticipated new feature of the upcoming Apple iPhone during the company’s grand unveiling event. In a tweet, Spigen showcased an image of an iPhone hidden under one of their cases, revealing the presence of the configurable Action Button.

The configurable Action Button has been the subject of numerous rumors and speculations in recent months. Unlike the fixed-function mute switch found on previous iPhone models, the Action Button will allow users to customize its functionality to suit their preferences.

Spigen’s tweet not only confirms the existence of the Action Button but also raises questions about Apple’s reaction to this leak. Apple is well known for its strict security measures and attempts to keep its upcoming products under wraps. It remains to be seen how the company will respond to Spigen’s stunt.

While rumors have suggested that the Action Button will only be available on the higher-end iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max models, Spigen’s tweet does not specify which iPhone model was captured in the image. This has fueled speculation that the feature may extend to other models as well, similar to the inclusion of the Dynamic Island in all four models this year.

If you’re interested in watching Apple’s grand unveiling event, be sure to check out our comprehensive guide. We will also provide live updates on all the news and announcements as they happen.

تعاریف:
– Configurable Action Button: A new feature on the upcoming Apple iPhone that allows users to customize its functionality.
– Spigen: A popular case maker known for producing high-quality smartphone cases.
– Dynamic Island: A feature introduced in previous iPhone models that offers customizable widgets and app icons on the home screen.

Source: This article is a rewrite based on the original article from GSM Arena.

By ویکی استاوروپولو

پست مرتبط

پیشرفته

بررسی ویژگی های هیجان انگیز iOS 17 و macOS Sonoma

سپتامبر 13، 2023 ویکی استاوروپولو
پیشرفته

کدهای بازخرید BGMI برای 13 سپتامبر: دریافت جوایز هیجان انگیز برای Battlegrounds Mobile India

سپتامبر 13، 2023 رابرت اندرو
پیشرفته

ایکس‌باکس از کنترلر بی‌سیم جدید Astral Purple رونمایی کرد

سپتامبر 13، 2023 مامفو برشا

دلتنگ شدی

پیشرفته

بررسی ویژگی های هیجان انگیز iOS 17 و macOS Sonoma

سپتامبر 13، 2023 ویکی استاوروپولو 0 نظرات
پیشرفته

کدهای بازخرید BGMI برای 13 سپتامبر: دریافت جوایز هیجان انگیز برای Battlegrounds Mobile India

سپتامبر 13، 2023 رابرت اندرو 0 نظرات
رسانه

ایسر XV242F: مانیتور گیمینگ جدید 540 هرتزی وارد بازار شد

سپتامبر 13، 2023 گابریل بوتا 0 نظرات
رسانه

آیفون 15 پرو: قیمت و در دسترس بودن

سپتامبر 13، 2023 رابرت اندرو 0 نظرات