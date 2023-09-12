زندگی شهری

رونمایی از فناوری های جدید و قدرت هوش مصنوعی

پیشرفته

پیش نمایش: Forza Motorsport به میراث خود در رانندگی همهجانبه ادامه می دهد

Byگابریل بوتا

سپتامبر 12، 2023
پیش نمایش: Forza Motorsport به میراث خود در رانندگی همهجانبه ادامه می دهد

Forza Motorsport, the popular console-exclusive racing simulator series developed by Turn 10 Studios, is back with its latest iteration. Known for its high quality and immersive driving experience, the franchise has become the Xbox equivalent of PlayStation’s Gran Turismo. While the game may seem serious at first, it quickly dispels the notion that you need to be an expert to enjoy it.

The preview build of Forza Motorsport showcases its stunning visuals, with light bouncing off the polished bonnets of the cars as you race around the tracks. The next-gen console’s power is evident in the way light interacts with the vehicles, whether it’s natural light or streetlights from the tracks. It’s not just a visual feast; the game also offers intuitive controls that make it easy to handle on the track. The developers have honed in on what makes a racing simulator truly work, ensuring that players have an enjoyable experience.

The preview allows players to race on five tracks, including the iconic Maple Valley and a fictional track inspired by a Grand Prix Japan style. The first career mode racing series, called the Builder’s Cup, consists of three tracks and offers a choice of three cars: 2019 Subaru STI S209, 2018 Honda Civic Type R, or 2018 Ford Mustang GT. Forza Motorsport aims to be accessible to all players, with a focus on getting them acquainted with the feel of being behind the wheel. The game emphasizes that there is no right or wrong way to play, whether it’s utilizing the rewind feature to correct mistakes or facing a more challenging experience with unforgiving AI and permanent damage.

منابع:

– Turn 10 Studios / YouTube

By گابریل بوتا

پست مرتبط

پیشرفته

ایکس‌باکس از کنترلر بی‌سیم جدید Astral Purple رونمایی کرد

سپتامبر 13، 2023 مامفو برشا
پیشرفته

اپل آیفون 15 را با شارژر USB-C و اپل واچ جدید معرفی کرد

سپتامبر 13، 2023 مامفو برشا
پیشرفته

A Journey into the Ultra Deep: Ember Sword's Next Playtest نوید یک تجربه RPG همهجانبه را می دهد

سپتامبر 13، 2023 مامفو برشا

دلتنگ شدی

رسانه

تیم کوک: رهبر رویایی که اپل را به ارتفاعات جدید می برد

سپتامبر 13، 2023 گابریل بوتا 0 نظرات
رسانه

معرفی فراری KC23: یک برنامه ویژه منحصر به فرد در مسیر

سپتامبر 13، 2023 رابرت اندرو 0 نظرات
رسانه

به گزارش Amouranth، پخش‌کنندگانی که به دلیل نفوذ ممنوع می‌شوند: مزایا و معایب

سپتامبر 13، 2023 گابریل بوتا 0 نظرات
پیشرفته

ایکس‌باکس از کنترلر بی‌سیم جدید Astral Purple رونمایی کرد

سپتامبر 13، 2023 مامفو برشا 0 نظرات