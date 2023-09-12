زندگی شهری

تاریخ انتشار Devil Engine: Complete Edition تا 9 نوامبر به تعویق افتاد

سپتامبر 12، 2023
Beep Japan, Poppy Works, and Protoculture Games have announced that the release date for Devil Engine: Complete Edition has been delayed. Originally set for October 12, the game will now launch on November 9. The side-scrolling shoot ’em up will be available for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Switch.

Devil Engine: Complete Edition includes both the base game and the expansion called “Devil Engine: Ignition.” The base game was initially released for PC via Steam on February 21, 2019. The expansion, “Devil Engine: Ignition,” was announced in May 2019, with plans to launch on PC in winter 2019. However, the release never came to fruition.

With the release of the Complete Edition, it is anticipated that the expansion will be available for PC via Steam alongside it.

Sources: Beep Japan, Poppy Works, Protoculture Games

تعاریف:
– Beep Japan: A publisher and developer.
– Poppy Works: A publisher and developer.
– Protoculture Games: A developer.
– Side-Scrolling: A genre of video games where the gameplay moves horizontally from left to right.
– Shoot ‘Em Up: A genre of video games characterized by the player controlling a character who battles against waves of enemies and projectiles.

By مامفو برشا

