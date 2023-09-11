زندگی شهری

رونمایی از فناوری های جدید و قدرت هوش مصنوعی

پیشرفته

Coaching Real Leaders: New Season Premier در 18 سپتامبر

Byمامفو برشا

سپتامبر 11، 2023
Coaching Real Leaders: New Season Premier در 18 سپتامبر

Executive coach Muriel Wilkins is back with an all-new season of her podcast, Coaching Real Leaders. This season, Wilkins delves into the challenges faced by first-time managers, mid-level leaders, and executives as they navigate their careers.

Throughout the podcast, Wilkins engages in coaching conversations that address pressing career questions. Some of the topics covered include determining whether a temporary role should become permanent, evaluating one’s career progress, and building effective relationships with colleagues and superiors.

By listening to these candid coaching sessions, listeners can gain unexpected insights about themselves and discover actionable steps to move forward in their own careers. Wilkins provides guidance and support to each leader, helping them overcome obstacles and achieve their goals.

Coaching Real Leaders returns for its sixth season in September. Each episode offers a unique opportunity to learn from real-world coaching scenarios. Whether you’re a first-time manager looking for guidance or an executive seeking new strategies, this podcast is a valuable resource.

Don’t miss an episode of Coaching Real Leaders. Subscribe now on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or your preferred podcast platform to stay updated on the latest insights from Muriel Wilkins.

منابع:
– Coaching Real Leaders podcast by Muriel Wilkins.

By مامفو برشا

پست مرتبط

پیشرفته

بهبود تجربیات سرمایه گذار از طریق ارتباطات دیجیتال

سپتامبر 13، 2023 مامفو برشا
پیشرفته

ماکای مد پایدار را با آکسفام ترویج می کند

سپتامبر 13، 2023 گابریل بوتا
پیشرفته

CBDC روسیه، روبل دیجیتال، برای کمک به تلاش‌های دلارزدایی

سپتامبر 13، 2023 ویکی استاوروپولو

دلتنگ شدی

پیشرفته

بهبود تجربیات سرمایه گذار از طریق ارتباطات دیجیتال

سپتامبر 13، 2023 مامفو برشا 0 نظرات
پیشرفته

ماکای مد پایدار را با آکسفام ترویج می کند

سپتامبر 13، 2023 گابریل بوتا 0 نظرات
پیشرفته

CBDC روسیه، روبل دیجیتال، برای کمک به تلاش‌های دلارزدایی

سپتامبر 13، 2023 ویکی استاوروپولو 0 نظرات
پیشرفته

باکتری های جدید از فاضلاب کارخانه های آبجو برق تولید می کنند

سپتامبر 13، 2023 ویکی استاوروپولو 0 نظرات