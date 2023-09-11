زندگی شهری

رونمایی از فناوری های جدید و قدرت هوش مصنوعی

پیشرفته

اهمیت ردپای دیجیتالی جامد برای برندهای شاهدانه

Byگابریل بوتا

سپتامبر 11، 2023
اهمیت ردپای دیجیتالی جامد برای برندهای شاهدانه

In the rapidly growing cannabis industry, each market has its own unique regulations, cannabis taxonomy, and product preferences. This hyperlocal nature of the industry requires cannabis brands to have a solid digital footprint in order to succeed. Experts in the field emphasize the need for data-driven strategies, audience segmentation, and community engagement.

Randa McMinn, Chief Marketing Officer of Weedmaps, highlighted the importance of data attribution and tracking. Understanding which channels and campaigns are working and which are not is crucial for success. McMinn also stressed the value of audience segmentation, stating that messaging needs to be constructed with a specific target audience in mind.

McMinn further discussed the significance of performance funnels and channel diversification, particularly in regulated sectors. It is important for cannabis brands to understand how different marketing channels perform and to diversify their strategies accordingly.

On the other side of the equation, McMinn emphasized the need for content strategy and community engagement. She stated that while the digital landscape is constantly changing, the reason people come together to create online communities remains consistent. Fostering communities around the passion for cannabis is essential for building a strong brand.

Carlos Pinto, Chief Commercial Officer of Leafly, warned of the delicate dance between innovative content and compliance. Balancing risk with innovative content is crucial, but it is important for brands to play by the rules of each platform. Pinto also emphasized the role of education in content marketing for cannabis brands.

When it comes to striking a balance between local compliance and a consistent brand image, adaptability and understanding of market nuances is key. Building a brand identity that is flexible and adaptable is essential for success in the cannabis industry.

Overall, having a solid digital footprint is crucial for cannabis brands to thrive in the ever-evolving industry. Attending events like the Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference in Chicago, where influential figures share their insights, can provide valuable knowledge for those looking to pioneer the digital landscape of the cannabis sector.

منابع:
– Benzinga Cannabis (source article)

Note: The source article does not include any URLs.

By گابریل بوتا

پست مرتبط

پیشرفته

ایکس‌باکس از کنترلر بی‌سیم جدید Astral Purple رونمایی کرد

سپتامبر 13، 2023 مامفو برشا
پیشرفته

اپل آیفون 15 را با شارژر USB-C و اپل واچ جدید معرفی کرد

سپتامبر 13، 2023 مامفو برشا
پیشرفته

A Journey into the Ultra Deep: Ember Sword's Next Playtest نوید یک تجربه RPG همهجانبه را می دهد

سپتامبر 13، 2023 مامفو برشا

دلتنگ شدی

رسانه

آیفون 15 پرو: قیمت و در دسترس بودن

سپتامبر 13، 2023 رابرت اندرو 0 نظرات
رسانه

تیم کوک: رهبر رویایی که اپل را به ارتفاعات جدید می برد

سپتامبر 13، 2023 گابریل بوتا 0 نظرات
رسانه

معرفی فراری KC23: یک برنامه ویژه منحصر به فرد در مسیر

سپتامبر 13، 2023 رابرت اندرو 0 نظرات
رسانه

به گزارش Amouranth، پخش‌کنندگانی که به دلیل نفوذ ممنوع می‌شوند: مزایا و معایب

سپتامبر 13، 2023 گابریل بوتا 0 نظرات